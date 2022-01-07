Live Olympic Winter sports today

Sean White, Martins Dukurs and Antoinette de Jong are in action this Friday (7 January) as the busy winter season continued with competitions in skeleton, biathlon, snowboard, luge, Nordic combined, speed skating and freestyle skiing.

Read on to stay up-to-date with the latest news and results from each competition as athletes continue with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

IBSF Skeleton World Cup

The penultimate event of the 2021/22 IBSF Skeleton World Cup is underway in Winterberg, Germany, with competition in the men's discipline.

Sochi 2014 gold medallist Alexander Tretiakov currently leads from six-time world champion Martins Dukurs midway through the first heat with a top time of 57.30.

Christopher Grotheer, who currently sits in first place in the overall standings with 1195 points, is in 10th.

