Alysa Liu withdraws from U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive Covid-19 test

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the U.S. Championships in Nashville following a positive Covid-19 test, the federation announced Friday (7 January).

Liu was in third place after the short program on Thursday (6 January) night.

Liu's Olympic chances now hang in the balance, but the 16-year-old has put herself in a strong position: She placed in the top five at both of her Grand Prix assignments this season.

She also won two ISU Challenger Series events, as well, including at Nebelhorn Trophy where she secured the U.S. its third and final spot for the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

Liu will petition to be put on the three-woman U.S. team, her agent confirmed Friday. U.S. Figure Skating will announce its team this weekend (8 or 9 January).

"I'm fully vaccinated, have been wearing an N-95 mask and got two negative results before leaving to Nashville," Liu wrote on her Instagram. "Things happen unfortunately, but it is what it is. ... I'm feeling good physically and mentally and I'm wishing the girls good luck for tonight!"

Mariah Bell leads after the short program, while 2018 Olympian Karen Chen is in second place. Chen's 2018 teammate and two-time U.S. champ Bradie Tennell missed the U.S. Championships due to an injured foot.