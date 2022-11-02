Team USA at the FIFA World Cup: History, results, records, stats and top players

The Americans missed out on the last soccer World Cup in Russia in 2018, but they have a long history to draw on ahead of their return to the world stage in Qatar this year.

From the so-called ‘shot-putters,’ semifinalists back in 1930, to a 2002 side that were inches from reaching that same rare air in Korea/Japan, the Stars and Stripes have a stiff wind at their backs.

Team USA: Soccer World Cup history

Qatar 2022 is the United States’ 12th appearance at a FIFA World Cup. Their first trip to the global finals came at the inaugural tournament in Uruguay in 1930.

It also remains the best finish for an American team to this day.

The U.S. have had more moments to savour in the intervening years, including a shock win over England in 1950. They also hosted the tournament in 1994, stretching eventual champions Brazil in a contentious Round-of-16 encounter -- and were a questionable no-call away from reaching the semis again in 2002 at the first World Cup hosted on the Asian continent.

While failing to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia in 2018 (a first tournament without an American team since 1986), they arrive in Qatar with a young squad loaded with experience earned in some of Europe’s top leagues.

Team USA: Soccer World Cup results

Dubbed ‘the shot-putters’ by members of the world press due to their brawn and ruggedness at the 1930 World Cup, the Americans – including Adelino ‘Billy’ Gonsalves, rumoured to be the among his country's best-ever players – shocked the footballing establishment with a run to the last four of that year's tournament.

They lost 6-1 to Argentina in the semifinals after wins over Belgium and Paraguay.

With storm clouds gathering over Europe, the Americans withdrew from the 1938 World Cup in France but returned in the first post-World War II installment to create a major sensation. Haitian-born Joe Gaetjens' lone goal at the Estadio Independencia in Belo Horizonte toppled England, inventors of the game and every inch the favourites at Brazil 1950.

And while that game became the stuff of legend, it also ushered in an era of American irrelevance on the world stage. The side failed to reach the next nine World Cups – eventually returning, after 40 years away, with a group-stage exit at Italia 90.

From 1990 to 2018, the Americans were ever-present at the World Cup. They reached out of the group stages on every try save the trip to Italy, France 1998 (where they finished last out of the 32 qualified nations) and Germany 2006.

Their best finish in those nearly three decades came in 2002 when, led by Landon Donovan, Claudio Reyna and Brian McBride, the Americans beat Portugal and Poland in the group stage before an historic 2-0 win over regional rivals Mexico in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, against eventual runners-up Germany, a Torsten Frings handball went unseen and prevented a likely goal for current USA coach Gregg Berhalter that might have changed history.

A Michael Ballack goal decided that day for the Germans (1-0) and kept the U.S. from a first modern-era trip to the semis.

Qatar 2022 represents a new dawn for the U.S. men’s national team with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna (son of former captain Claudio) all playing over in Europe’s top leagues.

Team USA: Soccer World Cup records

American Bert Patenaude scored the first-ever hat-trick in World Cup history in 1930. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts – and renowned for his aerial play – he scored all three in the 3-0 win over Paraguay. Though disputed for many decades, FIFA finally confirmed that particular piece of trivia back in November of 2006.

Bert Patenaude (stripes) of the USA -- scorer of the first-ever World Cup hat trick

The outstanding Landon Donovan remains the top American scorer in World Cup play with five goals (two in 2002 and three in 2010). He’s also played the most World Cup matches of any American man – with 12 games across three tournaments (2002, 2006 and 2010).

Only one American, the evergreen DaMarcus Beasley, has played in four World Cups. The Indiana-born speedster lined up as a fresh-faced 20-year-old at the 2002 tournament and then again in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

But his 11 appearances on the field still see him one behind Donovan with no chance to catch his former teammate.

USMNT: World Cup stats

Through their 11 World Cups ahead of 2022, the United States have played 33 games (with 8 wins, 19 losses and six draws). They’ve amassed a total of 37 goals while conceding 62.

Qualifying for their 12th FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year, the USA remain the team from the CONCACAF zone (North, Central America and the Caribbean) with the second-most trips to the tournament – behind only Mexico.

John O'Brien (USA) and Luis Hernandez (Mexico) in the Round of 16 of the 2002 FIFA World Cup Picture by 2002 Getty Images

They do edge their neighbors to the south by having reached as far as the semifinals (back in 1930) – a feat the Mexicans have yet to achieve with their best mark coming at the quarterfinal stage (twice).

Team USA: Top players at soccer World Cups

After the early days of Gonsalves and Patenaude, the 1950 team that beat England was loaded with semi-pro stars like Walter Bahr, Harry Keough and goalkeeper Frank Borghi – names that stood like a beacon for future generations.

In the team that first returned to the World Cup in 1990, Eric Wynalda, Tab Ramos and John Harkes led the way in style. Despite losses in all three of those games in Italy, that tournament paved the way to an impressive 1994 and beyond.

The early 2000s saw the emergence of Donovan and peerless goalkeepers Kasey Keller and Brad Friedel. They, in turn, paved a path to the era of Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard and, finally, to today -- and the young stars who'll head to Qatar with high hopes and huge dreams.