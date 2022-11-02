Soccer World Cup 2022 – how to watch Team USA live: Schedule and top players

Anticipation is high ahead of the United States men’s national team’s return to the FIFA World Cup.

When the U.S. failed to qualify for the last tournament in Russia in 2018 it was the first World Cup without an American side since 1986. New head coach Gregg Berhalter, influential as a player in the States’ run to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, is pinning the country’s hopes to a young squad brimming with potential and exciting possibilities

The Americans finished third behind Canada and Mexico – barely edging Costa Rica on goal difference for the final automatic qualifying place – in a highly competitive preliminary campaign in North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). Having reached these 2022 world finals, they're now drawn in Group B alongside Wales, England and Iran.

Team USA at Qatar 2022: Top players

Christian Pulisic is chief among the list of Europe-based youngsters expecting to make a big impact in Qatar. Currently in an up-and-down spell at English Premier League giants Chelsea, the Pennsylvania-born attacker, still just 24, is among the most talented players the United States has ever produced.

The 22-year-old Timothy Weah of 2019 French Ligue 1 champions Lille is the son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and president of the country of Liberia, George Weah. His speed out wide and ability to penetrate mark him out as one to watch in Qatar. There’s another famous son in the team too -- 19-year-old Gio Reyna. The Germany-based Borussia Dortmund creator’s father, Claudio, played in three World Cups for the USA and earned over 100 caps.

Brenden Aaronson, 22, is another up-and-comer. A live-wire with quick feet and a keen eye for goal, he’s been making waves at Leeds United with teammate Tyler Adams – linchpin of the North Americans’ midfield alongside Yunus Musah (19) of Valencia in Spain’s La Liga and Weston McKennie of Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

Both McKennie and Holland-based Luca de la Torre are in a fitness race following late-stage injuries.

Several questions remain in the American back-line, where the Major League Soccer (MLS) pair of Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) will be the likely central defensive duo between Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest of AC Milan.

The No1 goalkeeper spot remains a matter for lively debate, with Man City back-up Zack Steffen (currently on loan at English EFL Championship side Middlesbrough) among the obvious choices. But he's facing heavy competition in the form of Matt Turner, who left MLS outfit New England Revolution to join Premier League side Arsenal.

He's recorded three clean sheets in UEFA Europa League play since arriving in North London.

Team USA at World Cup 2022: Schedule

Group B

Monday 21 November

United States vs. Wales (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Friday 25 November

England vs. United States (Al Bayt Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Tuesday 29 November

Iran vs. United States (Al Thumama Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Knockout Rounds

3-6 December (Round of 16) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

9-10 December (Quarterfinals) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

13-14 December (Semifinals) | 2:00 pm EDT

17 December (Match for Third Place) | 10:00 am EDT

18 December (Final) | 10:00 am EDT

Where to watch Team USA at World Cup 2022

Broadcast: FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)

Streaming: Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream