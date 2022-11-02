Sadio Mané: The Senagalese football star that favours human touch over football 

When the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar this November, all eyes will be on Sadio Mané.

The Bayern Munich striker has become a household name in the sport following his goal-scoring exploits for Liverpool in England’s Premier League, and by leading Senegal back to the top of African football.

But the reality is that football is not everything in Mané’s life.

His true motivation is to improve the lives of his compatriots through generous donations and initiatives, while inspiring those around him through good deeds behind closed doors.

In the run up to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, we take a closer look at how one of Senegal’s favourite sons is transforming his homeland for good.

Sadio Mané celebrates with the 2019 Champions League trophy after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final. Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Sadio Mané: Growing up in poverty

Born in Bambali, Mané grew up in abject poverty and his father - a local imam - died through illness when the future sports star was seven.

“I said to myself: 'Now I have to do my best to help my mother.' That's a hard thing to deal with when you are so young,” he told The Guardian in a 2020 interview.

He saw football as a way out, but it was difficult at first to get noticed.

"I didn't have anyone behind me to push me to achieve my dream. But I never stopped dreaming."

Aged 15, Mané made the nearly 500-mile journey in secret to Senagelese capital Dakar in the hope that someone might catch a glimpse of his precocious talent.

Following difficult conversations with his family, he was signed to local academy Génération Foot.

It wasn’t long before French Ligue 1 side FC Metz spotted his raw ability and offered him a dream move to Europe.

Despite suffering relegation in 2012, Mané had done enough to be called up to the Senegalese team for the London 2012 Olympic Games. He started every game until the team’s extra-time quarter-final elimination to eventual champions Mexico, but those performances were enough to earn him a move to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.

An impressive two-year stint in the Bundesliga saw him score 31 goals, and in 2014 he moved to England’s Premier League with Southampton.

After another incredible two-years, saw Jurgen Klopp bring the striker to Liverpool in 2016 for a fee of $46 million (€40 million), where he was to become one of the best players in the world.

In 2022, he moved to German giants Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mané: Senegal before anything else

Despite helping Liverpool win the 2019 UEFA Champions League, 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and scoring 90 goals in 196 appearances, success with Senegal trumped anything else for Mané in football.

He was celebrated back home in 2019 after being named African Footballer of the Year, bringing the award back to his country 17 years after his compatriot El Hadji Diouf won it in 2001 and 2002.

At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, played in 2022 due to the pandemic, Mané wanted his compatriots to get closer to the action and personally paid for 50 fans to fly to Cameroon and watch their semi-final victory over Burkina Faso.

Senegal eventually sent their country into raptures back home after a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Egypt in the final, in which Mané scored the deciding goal.

He recalled the final as ‘the best day of his life’, and was subsequently named 2021 Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament.

"I won the Champions League and some [other] trophies but this is the special one for me. This is more important for me,” he told reporters after the match.

"I am happy for myself, my people, and all of my family."

Death contract

Representing Senegal is so important to Mané, in fact, that he’d be willing to die for the team.

Earlier in that Africa Cup of Nations campaign, he suffered a serious knock on the head during the final group game but still wanted to play in the quarter-finals.

The Liverpool and Senegalese medical staff both recommended that he sit the game out in order to fully recover, but the player refused, and offered to sign a contract stating that any accident, including his potential death, would be his own personal responsibility.

"If I die, they can say it's my fault. It's nobody's fault. They said, 'Sadio, you can't play' but I said, 'no, no, it's out of the question,'" Mané to Pro Direct Soccer France.

They eventually agreed that Senegal’s talisman would be tested on the day of the game and the results would determine whether or not he would play, and he ended up playing 90 minutes.

Sadio Mané Why would I want ten Ferraris?

Despite all of these footballing achievements, Mané is best-known in his hometown Bambali for his amazing generosity.

To date, he has transformed the area through building a school, a hospital, a post office, a petrol station and a mosque, to the tune of over $800,000 (€811,076.00).

The hospital is of particular importance as it serves over 30 villages and includes a maternity unit that should significantly improve Senegal’s average mortality rate of 315 deaths per 100,000 births.

“Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches and two jet planes? What would that do for the world? I starved, I worked in the fields, I played barefoot, and I didn’t go to school. Now I can help people,” the30-year-old recently told TeleDakar.

But Mané’s impact in the area goes even further.

He donated $50,000 (€50,703.25) during the COVID-19 pandemic to ease the strain on local medical services, and today he pays $70 (€70) per month to many of the area’s poorest families in order to cover their basic needs.

The top performing students at Bambali High School receive cash rewards from Mané, and he has also provided laptops to the school as well as free sports equipment, and installed 4G internet in the village.

Due to these generous acts, the footballer was awarded the first-ever Socrates Award during the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony in France for “The best social initiative by committed champions.”

Mané also likes to give back to his hometown in person.

In June 2022, he travelled home to take part in a football match on a muddy field that he used to play on, alongside fellow Senegal football stars El Hadji Diouf and Papiss Cisse.

His actions in the UK and abroad have also seen him become the rarest of phenomena: a professional footballer that is universally liked, despite breaking the hearts of many opposition fans with his goals.

In the seconds after winning a first-ever FA Cup, following a penalty-shootout win over Chelsea in May 2022, his first thought was to console opposition goalkeeper, and his international teammate, Edouard Mendy.

A similar scene took place in the AFCON final, where he took time out to throw an arm over his defeated Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, he was spotted cleaning the toilets at a local Liverpool mosque just hours after scoring in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in 2018.

While they may seem small gestures to some, they are also significant reminders that there is much more to life than football for Mané.

They are a reminder that the boy from Bambali values being a good human above all else.