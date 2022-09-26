Live streaming, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Ronaldo-led Portugal vs Spain for a spot in semis

Veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to lead Portugal to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 when they face Spain in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Portugal, the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League champions, are top of Group 2 with 10 points while Spain are second with eight points.

The winner of Portugal vs Spain will finish on top of the group and go through to the semi-finals. In case of a draw, Portugal will retain their position as group leaders and advance to the semis.

Watch Portugal vs Spain on live streaming in India. The match starts at 12:15 AM on Wednesday, September 28.

Since 2010, Portugal and Spain have faced each other six times. Five of those ended in a draw, the most famous one being the 3-3 draw at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Portugal won 4-0 back in 2010.

The two teams also faced each other in the group stages of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in June this year. The match ended 1-1.

Portugal come into the fixture with a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their previous game. Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scored the goals for Portugal.

Meanwhile, Spain, runners-up in 2021-22, lost 2-1 to Switzerland in their previous match and will be hoping to put up a better showing to make a second-straight semi-final.

Portugal currently sit ninth in the FIFA world rankings while Spain are ranked sixth.

Where to watch Portugal vs Spain in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 live in India

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches, including Portugal vs Spain, will be broadcast on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in India will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.