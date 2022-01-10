Back-to-back Olympic all-around champion Uchimura Kohei announces retirement

Japanese superstar gymnast Uchimura Kohei announced his retirement Tuesday (11 January), according to a report from Kyodo News. Uchimura ends his career having won seven Olympic medals, including three golds: back-to-back all-around titles in 2012 and 2016 and team gold in 2016.

Considered by most to be the greatest male gymnast of all time, Uchimura had been hampered by injuries since winning two gold medals at Rio 2016. Though he qualified to and competed at last summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021, he failed to reach the final in the horizontal bar, the only apparatus on which he competed, after slipping off on a pirouetting element.

Two months later, Uchimura finished sixth in the high bar final at the world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

"I can’t begin to describe how good it feels to perform in front of a crowd," Uchimura said at the time. "This is my birthplace and I could feel their warmth. It felt like they were waiting for me all long. The feeling was like no other."

The 33-year-old dominated the sport for nearly a decade, winning six-straight world all-around titles from 2009-2015, in addition to his two Olympic titles. He is the only gymnast ever to win six all-around crowns in a row at the worlds. At the worlds, he collected a total of 21 medals including 10 golds throughout his career.