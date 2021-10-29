Tony Laureano reflects on catching one of the biggest waves ever in Nazare

One year ago, big waver surfer Antonio Laureano, known as Tony, rode possibly one of the biggest waves ever - a 100ft wave that has stuck with him every day since.

"I had a feeling that on that day I was going to catch the biggest wave of my life but I was not expecting it to be one of the biggest waves in the world," Laureano told Olympics.com

On October 29th, 2020 Olympic Channel was in Portugal and at the home of huge swell at world-famous surf destination, Nazare, to film the big wave surfing prodigy take on what could be a world record wave. The goal was simple, Laureano said, "I just want to catch one of the biggest waves of my life."

The outcome was just that.

"I finished the wave with a big smile on my face. When I do what I love I think I'm one of the happiest guys in the world."

The 19-year-old Portuguese surfer achieved a dream he has been working towards his whole life with his father Ramon Laureano towing him into the world record contender wave.

A year on we headed back to Portugal to the seaside town on Portugal's Costa de Prata to hear from the teen as he reflects on that momentous day and get a glimpse of what's on the horizon for him.

We also meet Miguel Moreira, a University Professor who measured Tony´s wave, to get an insight on why the Nazaré waves are so special.

"Our measure is the surfer's height, afterwards, with the software we can mark two points from the crest to the troughs. Then the software give us the distance between two points."

"What we can say for sure. It's the biggest one."- Miguel Moreira

Check out 'Tony Laureano's Biggest Wave' below.

‘Tony’ Laureano: Big wave surfer's star on the rise

Laureano has been one to watch in the big wave surfing community for some time. Growing up in Praia Grande, Portugal, he's spent his life honing his craft by surfing some of the world's best waves.

The Portuguese rider started surfing at the age of four and by 10 years old he was hooked, and has been surfing non- stop ever since.

Come 2017, and at just 15 years of age, Laureano was nominated for the WSL XXL Big Wave Awards, in The Biggest Wave category. In doing so he became the youngest surfer ever in contention.

The young prodigy's career continues to soar, as the size of the waves he rides continues to increase.

He also doesn't take the risks of the sport lightly.

"Fear for a big wave surfer is essential. Because we stay more focused and stay more conscious of what can really happen, and we are ready for that.