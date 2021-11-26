Tomono Kazuki leads Rostelecom Cup after career-best short program

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games selection picture for Japanese men's figure skating just got a bit more complicated.

That after Tomono Kazuki added his name to a growing list of potential candidates with a stunning personal best skate to lead the men's short program at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia on Friday (26 November).

Tomono was faultless on his jumping passes, including two quadruples, to land a total score of 95.81 points, beating his previous best from the 2020 Four Continents Championships by some seven points.

He joins compatriots Uno Shoma, Kagiyama Yuma, and Sato Shun in having shone so far this year – and there's also the unknown of Hanyu Yuzuru's health to add into the mix. Japan will select its Olympic skaters based on results at its national championships in December.

The Rostelecom Cup, being held at the Iceberg Skating Palace – a Sochi 2014 venue –, is the sixth and final regular-season stop on this year's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series. Following this weekend, the top six skaters in each discipline will qualify for the Grand Prix Final in Osaka, Japan, in two weeks.

Trailing Tomono by barely half a point was Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili, who himself produced a career-best, while Canada's Roman Sadovsky completed a surprising top three as favourites Mikhail Kolyada, Evgeni Semenenko, and Matteo Rizzo struggled.

Tomono and Kvitelashvili dazzle

You would be hard-pressed to believe Tomono had anything to complain about after his skate, but in the press conference, he revealed his high expectations of himself.

"My jumps were not that great. The toe loop was great, but the rest weren't," he said.

That after landing a quad toe-triple toe combination, a quad Salchow, and a triple Axel.

"I got very good score, so I am very happy about that. I was always aiming at 90 points or more. I have great hopes and I made great improvement from Italy [where he scored 83.91 and was sixth in the short program]. I feel very confident," Tomono added.

Georgia's Kvitelashvili, who trains in Moscow with the Sambo-70 Crystal school of Eteri Tutberidze, Sergei Dudakov, and Daniil Gleikhengauz, was less than a half-point behind in second place.

The 95.37 he received, too, was a personal best, beating his previous high score set in this competition in 2018.

The Georgian landed a quad Sal-triple toe, triple Axel, and quad toe, just about hanging on to the combination and the Axel that might have cost him the tenths he would've needed to lead.

Nevertheless, he projected calmness in the press conference.

"I had a decent skate. Good that everything worked out," he said. "In Canada, my short program didn't work out – probably I wanted it so much, and I couldn't relax. Here I managed to capture the right mood, emotions and it resulted in a good skate."

Sadovsky sits third on 84.59, just 0.11 ahead of pre-event favourite Kolyada, who fell during his routine.