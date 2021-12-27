“On some days, the biggest leap was simply getting out of bed” - Diving champion Tom Daley gives Alternative Christmas Message

Diving star Tom Daley revealed his mental health struggles in a video released on Christmas Day (25th December).

“There have been times where I felt that I wasn’t good enough," Daley shared to Britain's Channel 4 in what they describe as an Alternative Christmas Message, to mirror the traditional annual speech from the nation's Queen.

The Olympic champion, who won 10m platform synchronised gold alongside diving partner Matty Lee at the Tokyo 2020 Games, looked back on the year while knitting a festive jumper.

“I started knitting to help my mental health," he said.

We don’t traditionally talk about stuff like that in sport. We’re not supposed to do fear” - Tom Daley

“On some days, the biggest leap was simply getting out of bed.”

Daley said that "listening to many sports people open up and talk about their own struggles has inspired me to open up and talk about my own mental health more often."

The British icon highlighted the strength of USA gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from competitions at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 due to her mental health struggles.

“We should all be inspired by the strength she showed,” the diver continued. “That it’s OK not to be OK. And when that happens, that you are right to lay down boundaries and not to harm yourself to please others."

Tom Daley encourages more gay athletes to come out

Daley, who first revealed that he was dating men in 2013, called upon other gay athletes to speak out about their sexuality.

Australian Josh Cavallo became the first top-flight professional men’s football player to come out as gay in October this year.

Daley praised his courage, but insisted that more footballers should come forward with their sexuality too.

“Football is the world’s most popular (sport),” Daley said. “There are over 65,000 people who play the game professionally.

“One footballer has felt able to come out and talk about his sexuality. Well done Josh, your courage is amazing. If I had one Christmas wish, it would be that next year that changes.

“That person (who reveals their sexuality) would inspire gay people everywhere, give hope to thousands of teenagers struggling with their sexuality and save the lives of countless young people who don’t currently feel like they have a place in this world.

Daley on trans trailblazer Quinn

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was the most gender equal in history in terms of athletes competing, and also saw trans footballer Quinn help the Canadian women's team win bronze.

“This year’s Olympics saw its first trans athlete competing. And Quinn, who was the first out trans Olympic medallist, securing the gold for the Canadian women’s soccer team," Daley continued.

“The fact that they achieved this in the current climate of fear and panic around trans people makes their achievements all the more impressive."