Titus Ekiru and Judith Jeptum secure Kenyan double at 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon

Kenya's Titus Ekiru continued his stellar distance running season with victory in the Abu Dhabi Marathon men's race on Friday (26 November).

The world’s fastest athlete over 42km his year (2:02.57) secured the title in 2:06.13, while his compatriot Judith Jeptum won the women’s title.

Ekiru showed intent from the gun at 5.45am local time, immediately establishing himself among the leaders.

At the halfway point, he broke away with compatriot Reuben Kipyego. But the 2019 winner faded badly, allowing Ekiru to secure a comfortable triumph. Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu sealed second, while Kipyego had to settle for third. Another Kenyan in double world champion Abel Kirui finished fourth.

Ekiru was pleased with the win despite missing his targetted time of 2:02.00.

“It was a good strong race and very happy with this win,” the 29-year-old told UAE’s National News after the race.

“The course was flat and fast as we expected, and the weather remained fine throughout the race. I didn’t get the time that I wanted, but very satisfied with the result."

Jeptum a class apart in women's race

Jeptum, running in her third marathon this year, was equally dominant in the women’s race, which she won in 2:22:30.

It was the 26-year-old's first victory of the season, having finished runner-up at the Eldoret Marathon in June, and third at Turkey's Izmir Marathon two months earlier.

Kenyan-born Bahraini Eunice Chumba was second, while Uganda’s Immaculate Chemutai rounded off the podium in third.

Kenyans Abel Kirui and Felix Kimutai finished fourth and fifth respectively.