Top things to know about the 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon

Olympic silver medallist and two-time world champion Abel Kirui is among top elites confirmed for the Abu Dhabi Marathon, ADM, as it returns in 2021 after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

The race in the United Arab Emirates offers most of the top athletes a chance to wrap up their marathon season with personal bests and wins that could put them in prime positions for Championship events next year.

Besides Kenya’s Kirui, who is eyeing a third appearance at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, the ADM organisers have confirmed the availability of defending men's champion and London 2012 silver medallist Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, plus Kenyan compatriots Philemon Rono, and Barnabas Kiptum.

In the women’s field, Eunice Chumba of Bahrain and Ethiopia’s Betelhem Moges, along with defending champion from 2019 Vivian Kiplagat, set the stage for expected exciting clashes.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the top athletes to watch out for and the route course.

Kenya's Kirui seeking redemption in Abu Dhabi

Abel Kirui has a major marathon pedigree.

15 years since his first marathon run as a pacemaker at the Berlin marathon, where he went in to finish ninth, the 39-year-old is still a force to reckon over the 42.195km (26.2 miles).

In 2006, he finished second behind retired legend Haile Gebrselassie in Berlin.

But it was the back-back victories at the World Championships in Berlin 2009 and Daegu 2011, that cast the spotlight on the runner who trains with double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge in Kaptagat.

Last year he returned to top level competition in Valencia in December 2020, after a 26-month break weighed down by hip injury.

A top ten placing assured the former Chicago marathon winner that he can roll back the years.

"I have started my journey and running in Abu Dhabi will be a great opportunity for me to prove that I am still capable of representing the country at the top level,” the runner known for breaking into a dance at the end of his marathon runs where he is victorious told Kenya’s Star Newspaper.

He’s confident that the Middle East run will place him on a pedestal and also sway Athletics Kenya selectors.

“I want to make history by running in as many world championships as possible.

“It will be my debut on that course and despite being a while since I last competed, I harbour hopes that I will win the title... which will go a long way in helping my credentials for Oregon next year,” he said of his plans to return to the national team since taking silver at London 2012.

The past editions have been won by Kenyan men and Kirui hopes he can add his name on the list.

But only if he can manage to contain his compatriots led by his teammate from Global Sports Communication Philemon Rono, coached by renowned coach Patrick Sang.

Rono, another Kenyan runner nurtured and inspired by Kipchoge, is a three-time winner of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

There is also Barnabas Kiptum, a top ranked marathoner, who was on the podium at the Milano marathon last May.

The women’s elite list also has some strong contenders, with defending champion Kiplagat returning to the Adnoc Abu Dhabi race. She also won the Buenos Aires marathon in 2018 and 2019 Milano marathon.

Her main competitor could be Chumba, the Kenyan born Bahraini, seventh at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Chumba knows the Abu Dhabi course well after her debut race in 2018. She was second then behind Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh.

Chumba was fourth two years ago and after her strong showing in challenging conditions in Sapporo, she’s primed to clinch her maiden marathon victories since her double wins in China in 2019.

Ethiopia’s Betelhem Moges, a former Amsterdam marathon winner is another favourite for the title.

The course - Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021

The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon passes through iconic landmarks and monuments on the UAE’s capital city, a befitting celebration for the Golden Jubilee of the Gulf Nation. The runners will sprint past UAE’s giant flagpole, one of the tallest in the world at 122m, the Emirates Heritage Village, then loop around one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest historical stone buildings, Qasr Al-Hosn and the Corniche.

The course is flat and with moderate temperatures at this time of the year, it offers runners a good chance to improve their personal records.

The Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 schedule

All times local to Abu Dhabi, UAE (GMT/UTC +4)

5:45am: Marathon Race Starts

6:30am: 10 KM Race Starts

How to watch Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021

Full details of television broadcast and online streaming will be confirmed in due course, and announced on the official race website here.