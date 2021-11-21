Jacob Kiplimo breaks half marathon world record

Jacob Kiplimo set a new world record to win the Lisbon Half Marathon on Sunday (21 November).

Uganda's Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist clocked 57:31, breaking Kibiwott Kandie's mark from Valencia last December by just one second.

Kiplimo is the reigning half marathon world champion after beating Kandie in Poland in March 2020.

Huseydin Mohamed Esa pipped fellow Ethiopian Gerba Beyata Dibaba for second, more than two minutes back in 59:39.

Ethiopia won the women's race with Tsehay Gemechu Beyan crossing the line first in 1:06:06.