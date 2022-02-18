Medals update: Dutch delight as Thomas Krol claims Beijing 2022 1000m speed skating gold 

Dutch speedster Thomas Krol has been crowned Olympic 1000m speed skating champion after a sensational performance at the Beijing 2022 National Speed Skating Oval.

Krol finished 0.40 seconds ahead of silver medal winner Laurent Dubreuil of Canada with a time of 1:07.92, with bronze medal winner Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway coming home a further 0.16 seconds back in 1:08.48.

Krol entered the race among the favourites, after a World Cup season in which he stands top of the rankings. He now has another Olympic medal to add to the silver he won in the 1500m - but this time the colour is gold.

Athletes from the Netherlands have been in dominant form in the Olympic speed skating competition, winning a total of 11 medals so far with five of them gold. Now Krol joins compatriots such as Irene Schouten and Ireen Wust in earning the right to call himself an Olympic champion.

More to follow...