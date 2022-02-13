Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Top things to know about Team China gold medallist Gao Tingyu

Gao Tingyu's name will be engraved in the People's Republic of China's Olympic history forever, and rightfully so.

The 24-year-old claimed the men's Beijing 2022 500m gold medal in speed skating and set a new Winter Olympic record in the process with a time of 34.32, 0.09 seconds faster than the record set by Norway's Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen in PyeongChang 2018.

"You have to break the Olympic record or you cannot win the gold, this is a really fast venue... and the skaters are showing a really high level of performance so I don't think it's a surprise to break the record," Gao said after the race. "I think we have a very good start for this sport in China. I think we will be unstoppable in the future."

Gao edged the Republic of Korea's Cha Min Kyu (34.39) and Japan's Morishige Wataru (34.49), who both beat the previous Olympic record, in a thrilling race at the National Speed Skating Oval.

We break down the top things to know about China's speed skating star.

Gao predicted this would happen

Moments after winning gold on Saturday evening, Gao wanted to remind the watching world that he had predicted his success.

"I just want to say that I made it, I said four years ago that I will win gold in Beijing 2022, and today I made it."

The Chinese star, who took up speed skating in primary school, won the 500m at the Tomaszow Mazowiecki World Cup in November 2021 and was clear in his aims then.

"I'm very excited about my first World Cup gold, but the main goal this season is to make the podium of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games," he told China Global Television Network.

Gao had already made history before Beijing 2022

At the last Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, Gao became the first athlete from China to win an Olympic speed skating medal. Now he has made history once again as the new Olympic champion.

'Typical sprinter' personality

Gao prides himself on being strong in the 500m, but sprinters have a certain mindset that sets them apart from other events and sports.

"We are explosive on the ice, but we can be short-tempered off the ice too," he told ISU. "When a race doesn't work out the way I wanted it to, my coach often has to abide my frustrations."

Gao Tingyuof China competing in the men's 500m at the ISU World Cup in December 2016 in Heerenveen Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Flagbearer

Gao had the honour of carrying the hosts' flag in the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony for Beijing 2022. He was joined by skeleton athlete Zhao Dan.

"Somebody told me that there was a 'flagman's curse'," he added. "But I just want to say, 'to hell with the flagman's curse' - I won the gold medal!"

Flagbearers Gao Tingyu and Zhao Dan of Team China Picture by 2022 Getty Images

No matter what else happens at Beijing 2022, there is no doubt Gao's feat at the Oval, and his victory lap that followed, will be one of the Games' enduring moments.