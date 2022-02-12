Olympic Games 2022: How to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu, Ren Ziwei, Dajing Wu and the People's Republic of China - schedule and results

People's Republic of China have three gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal after 11 days of competition at Beijing 2022.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu won her first Olympic Winter Games title in the women's freeski big air at the Big Air Shougang on Tuesday 8 February in one of the most memorable moments of Beijing 2022 so far.

However, the hosts' put in two gold-medal performances before that: Ren Ziwei's stunning performance in the men's 1000m final in short track speed skating, while Team China took home the gold in the short track speed skating mixed team relay.

China will hope there will be plenty more gold medals to come here at Beijing 2022.

Below is a list of the competition events that Chinese athletes are confirmed to be taking part in, with additional team events and late entries possible for athletes who have qualified in more than one discipline.

Read on to find out the China team's schedule of events and what to look out for.

Chinese athletes in biathlon action

There's plenty more action in Zhangjiakou for China to look forward to with medals on the line in the men's 10km sprint, women's 10km pursuit, men's 4x7.5km relay and women's 4x6km relay.

Cheng Fangming, Yan Xingyuan, Zhu Zhenyu, Zhang Chunyu are all in action in the men's 10km sprint on Saturday 12 February at 17:00 Beijing time.

The next day on 13 February, it will be Tang Jialin competing in the women's 10km pursuit at 17:00.

The biathlon programme wraps up with the two relays. The men's 4x7.5km relay will be on Tuesday 15 February at 17:00, while the women's 4x6km relay is scheduled for the next day at 15:45.

Tang Jialin of Team China skis during the women's biathlon 15km individual Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Cross-country skiing

There's one event left for China to compete in and it will be the women's 4x5km relay on Saturday 12 February starting at 15:30 local time.

Curling

Both the men's and women's curling teams have plenty of round robin sessions left at Beijing 2022.

On Saturday 12 February in round robin session 5, the men face Italy at 14:05, while the women take on Sweden in the evening at 20:05.

The men have a double-header on Sunday 13 February when they'll face Great Britain at 9:05 and USA at 20:05. The women's team have the sole session that day against neighbours Republic of Korea at 14:05 in session 6.

The men's team will then get a break on Valentine's Day (14 February). However, the women will be in action in the morning at 9:05 against Japan.

Tuesday 15 February will then follow the same schedule as the 13th as the men have two sessions: first at 9:05 against Canada followed by a nightcap 20:05 session against Norway. The women face ROC at 14:05 in session 9.

The round robin schedule concludes on Wednesday 16 February. The women's team face Great Britain at 9:05 and Canada at 20:05, while the men finish with a session against Switzerland at 14:05.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Zhiyu Wang, Qiang Zou and Jingtao Xu of Team China curling Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Figure skating

Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu will compete in the ice dance rhythm competition on Saturday 12 February at 19:00 local time at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Ice hockey

The women's team have been eliminated, but the men's team are still in pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals.

After suffering a heavy 8-0 defeat by the US in their Group A opener, they'll look to bounce back against Germany on Saturday 12 February at 16:40 at the National Indoor Stadium.

Team China will close out the group on Sunday 13 February against Canada at 21:10.

Shuai Fu of Team China skates with the puck Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Skeleton

There will be exhilarating action to watch in this event with China's Zhao Dan and Li Yuxi in heat 3 of the women's competition.

Short track speed skating

The men's 500m quarter-finals take place on Sunday 13 February at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Ren Ziwei and Sun Long are scheduled for quarter-final 1 at 19:00, while Wu Dajing will be in quarter-final 2 right after his compatriots.

That will be followed by the women's 3000m relay final A at 19:44 with Team China in contention for a medal.

Finally, on Wednesday 16 February, the men's 5000m relay final A will take place at 20:44 local time with medals on the line.

Speed skating

There are two events to look out for: the women's team pursuit quarter-finals and the men's 500m.

Both events take place on Saturday 12 February. The women's team pursuit quarter-finals start at 16:00, while the men's 500m is scheduled shortly after at 16:53, where Gao Tingyu and Yang Tao will be in contention for a medal.