Team Muirhead win thriller to send Britain through to second Curling final at Beijing 2022

Britain came through a thriller against reigning champions Sweden to make the Beijing 2022 women's curling final on Friday (18 February).

After conceding four in the opening end, Eve Muirhead's rink hit back with a triple in the second to narrow the gap.

Anna Hasselborg led 8-7 after eight ends, but a wonderful last stone from Muirhead in the ninth scored four to make it 11-8.

But Hasselborg somehow manufactured a triple in the 10th to tie it up at 11-11 and force an extra end.

Britain had the hammer and waited a tense end, peeling off any attempts by the Swedes to build in an end. When Hasselborg's last throw failed to make shot the Swedes conceded the match to hand Britain the win 12-11.

In making the Olympic final Muirhead and team emulate Bruce Mouat's men's rink who will play Sweden in Saturday's gold medal match.

