Sydney McLaughlin eclipses own 400m hurdles world record at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Sydney McLaughlin ended day three of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in the best way possible by breaking her own 400m hurdles world record on Saturday (25 June).

At Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Olympic gold medallist McLaughlin went out hard over the first 200 metres but looked supremely relaxed as she continued to glide over the hurdles.

With reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad - who beat McLaughlin in Doha three years ago and chased her home in Tokyo - skipping the event, the 22-year-old crossed the line in 51.41, five-hundredths inside her own world record set in last year's Olympic final.

Britton Wilson was second in a personal best of 53.08 with Shamier Little (53.92) edging out Anna Cockrell for that vital third spot.

This is the third time McLaughlin has broken the record having won the Olympic trials almost exactly a year ago on the same track to beat Muhammad's previous mark.

She told NBC afterwards, "I was just going to finish the race. We knew anything was possible. I'm really grateful for it."

McLaughlin will return to Eugene next month for the Worlds, and few would bet against her adding to her Olympic gold and making history once more.

2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships - Day three as it happened

Fastest women's 400m hurdles of all time:

1. 51.41 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 25 June 2022, Eugene (USA)

2. 51.46 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 4 August 2021, Tokyo (JPN)

3. 51.58 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 4 August 2021, Tokyo (JPN)

4. 51.61 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 5 June 2022, Nashville (USA)

5. 51.90 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 27 June 2021, Eugene (USA)

6. 52.03 Femke Bol (NED) 4 August 2021, Tokyo (JPN)

7. 52.16 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 4 October 2019, Doha (QAT)

8. 52.20 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 28 July 2019, Des Moines (USA)

9. 52.23 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 4 October 2019, Doha (QAT)

10. 52.37 Yulia Pechonkina (RUS) 8 August 2003, Tula (RUS)

12:30 Day three is underway

It's Saturday at Hayward Field and the action is hotting up at the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships which double up as trials for the World Championships here in Eugene in just under four weeks' time.

No doubt about the athlete of the meet so far: Fred Kerley with two blistering sub-9.80 runs to take the 100m title and mark himself out as the favourite for gold next month.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs might have something to say about that, and he returned from injury to take the Italian title in Rieti earlier today.

The U.S. Trials are legendary: unless you finish in the top three, you will not go to the World Championships. The only exception is if you are a reigning world champion.

That means Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin has to go out and qualify. Her final ends the day at 14:51 local time.

Before that, Allyson Felix will bid to make yet another World Championships in her stellar career. She runs in the final of the 400m at 14:21.

There are seven finals on the track and four in the field with Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen going for glory in the pole vault.

Sam Kendricks is now listed as a DNS but he will be back next month to try to repeat his Doha 2019 victory over Mondo Duplantis.

We've already had the first round of the 200m with Noah Lyles fastest in 19.95. The world's fastest man this year, Erriyon Knighton, was next best in 20.08 with Kenny Bednarek clocking 20.10. The semi-finals and final take place tomorrow.

In the women's 200m, Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas easily qualified for the semi-finals although she was only seventh fastest in 22.59. University of Kentucky standout Abby Steiner topped the timesheets with 22.14.

The women's javelin, men's pole vault and men's hammer finals are already underway with the women's triple jump starting shortly.

Here is everything you need to know about the U.S. Trials

Today's schedule (all times local PST, UTC-7):

11:30 Women's Javelin Final

11:45 Men's 200m 1st Round

12:00 Men's Pole Vault Final

12:10 Women's 200m 1st Round

12:15 Men's Hammer Final

12:30 Women's Triple Jump Final

12:35 Men's 110m Hurdles 1st Round

13:04 Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals

13:22 Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals

13:40 Women's 1500m Final

13:52 Men's 1500m Final

14:04 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

14:21 Women's 400m Final

14:31 Men's 400m Final

14:41 Women's 100m Hurdles Final

14:51 Women's 400m Hurdles Final