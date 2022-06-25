2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, live - Day three - Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

14:55 WORLD RECORD FOR SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN!

Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to take the women's 400m hurdles at the end of day three in Eugene.

The 22-year-old clocked 51.41, five-hundredths faster than her mark from the Olympic final at Tokyo 2020 last summer. It's the third time she has broken the record in less than a year.

She told NBC afterwards, "I was just going to finish the race. We knew anything was possible. I'm really grateful for it."

14:45 Keni Harrison runs 100m hurdles world lead after Nia Ali withdraws

We didn't get the mouthwatering clash between Keni Harrison and Nia Ali in the women's 100m hurdles. With Ali the reigning world champion, she did not need a top-three finish and - with just a couple of hours between the semis and the finals - opted not to race.

Harrison did not have that luxury, but she was pushed all the way by Alaysha Johnson after overhauling the fast-starting Tonea Marshall.

The world record holder clocked 12.34, the fastest time of 2022, with Johnson running a PB of 12.35.

Alia Armstrong took third with a PB of 12.47 with Marshall missing out.

Harrison won silver at the last World Championships and Olympic Games and will be desperate to win a first major global title.

14:35 Michael Norman runs fastest 400m of 2022 to retain title

Michael Norman came up with the goods in the men's 400m final, going out hard from lane six and staying in front to win in 43.56.

There was something of a surprise behind him as Champion Allison took over half a second out of his personal best to take second in 43.70 and make the team ahead of last year's college standout Randolph Ross (44.17).

Elija Goodwin was fourth in a personal best of 44.34 ahead of Tokyo relay gold medallists Vernon Norwood (PB 44.35) and Bryce Deadmon (44.54) in one of the deepest one-lap races of the year so far. It's not often you see five men break 44.4.

The men's pole vault took something of a twist... there was a jump-off for third place between Andrew Irwin and Jacob Wooten which Irwin eventually won. I am seeking clarification whether this was merely for third place or for a spot at Worlds.

14:25 Teenager Talitha Diggs takes women's 400m title, Allyson Felix sixth

It wasn't to be for the great Allyson Felix in the women's 400m final. The 36-year-old was always going to find life tough out in lane nine and she was last for much of the race before making up a couple of places in the closing stages to take sixth.

Lynna Irby, who pulled out of the 200m heats earlier to focus on this race, went off quickly but 19-year-old Talitha Diggs overhauled her crossing the line first in 50.22. Kendall Ellis was second (50.35) with Irby taking the third and final spot on the team for Eugene next month.

No individual place for Felix, but she could be selected for the relay squad having won mixed relay gold in Doha three years ago.

14:20 Hillary Bor claims men's steeplechase title

The women's 400m final featuring Allyson Felix is just moments away, but Hillary Bor has won the men's 3000m steeplechase in 8:15.76.

Evan Jager of the Bowerman Track Club was second, achieving the Eugene entry standard in the process, with Benard Keter in third. All three will compete here again next month.

Daniel Haugh joined the 80-metre club to win the men's hammer.

The 27-year-old threw 80.18m, more than 70cm beyond his previous best, to take victory from fellow Tokyo finalist Rudy Winkler (78.33m) with both men having achieved the Worlds entry standard. Alex Young was third but has not thrown the qualifying mark.

14:15 Cooper Teare secures another local triumph in men's 1500m

It was messy, it was tactical, but Cooper Teare managed to extricate himself from being boxed in with just over 100m to go to win the 1500m and book his place in the USA team for the Worlds.

The University of Oregon star, who won last year's NCAA title over 5000m, showed great finishing speed to win in 3:45.86 from Jonathan Davis and Josh Thompson, neither of whom have achieved the Eugene entry standard.

Johnny Gregorek, who has run the qualifying time, was down in sixth so we await to find out who will join Teare in the team if anyone.

As well as entry standards, world rankings can be taken into consideration with the USA being the host nation also coming into play (if no athletes have qualified for that event). It's all quite confusing but all will soon become clear...

14:00 Sinclaire Johnson takes women's 1500m

There was a local winner in the women's 1500m as Sinclaire Johnson, who trains with the Bowerman Track Club in nearby Portland, took the win in some style.

After a serious struggle for the podium places, Cory McGee took second with Elle St. Pierre battling her way to third ahead of Karissa Schweizer. All three have the entry standard and will race at Worlds.

One omission from earlier - Sha'Carri Richardson made it safely through to the semi-finals of the women's 200m. After her 100m disappointment, Richardson was second in her heat behind Gabby Thomas.

13:45 Rai Benjamin eases into 400m hurdles final, Chris Nilsen takes pole vault

Rai Benjamin famously chased home Karsten Warholm in Tokyo, and he looks set to do battle with the Norwegian again in Eugene next month.

While Warholm is recovering from a hamstring tear, Brazil's Tokyo bronze medallist Alison dos Santos has been the man to catch this season with a best of 47.23.

But Benjamin is not far behind and he finished strongly in his semi-final to stop the clock in 47.93. Khallifah Rosser clocked 48.34 to take heat two with Trevor Bassitt the next fastest qualifier in 48.38.

Chris Nilsen was victorious in the pole vault although it perhaps was not as convincing as he might have hoped.

The Tokyo silver medallist had his third of three first-time clearances at 5.70m with only Luke Winder going clear on his final attempt.

But neither man was able to go over 5.80m, the Worlds entry standard, with Nilsen winning on countback. Winder does not have the entry standard and so will not compete next month.

Andrew Irwin and Jacob Wooten were tied for third and have achieved the entry standards, so both will make the Worlds team. Tokyo 2020 Olympians KC Lightfoot and Matt Ludwig were tied for fifth and miss out.

13:30 Kara Winger wins javelin and achieves Worlds standard after Maggie Malone fouls out

Maggie Malone came into the women's javelin final with the best throw of 2022 and the only athlete in the field to have achieved the World Championship entry standard.

But after three fouls, the American record holder and Tokyo 2020 finalist is out and will not compete again here next month.

Ariana Ince led after round three with 60.42m and improved that by one centimetre in the next round. But four-time Olympian Kara Winger threw 60.46m to take the lead and that proved enough as Ince fouled on her last throw.

Winger had been just shy of the entry standard of 64.00m so far this season but, with victory assured and the pressure off, the 2019 Pan American Games champion managed 64.26m to book her spot at the Worlds.

13:20 Keni Harrison and Nia Ali set for enthralling hurdles clash

World 100m hurdles record holder Keni Harrison was fastest in the semi-finals with a time of 12.40, just three-hundredths outside Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's quickest of 2022.

Reigning world 100m champion Nia Ali has also brought her 'A' game to Eugene.

Having opted to skip the Tokyo Olympic Games to give birth to her third child - her second with Canadian superstar Andre de Grasse - the 33-year-old ran 12.49 in the first of two heats. Tia Jones was next quickest in 12.59.

As Harrison scorched to victory, Sharika Nelvis took a tumble and will not be returning to the Worlds.

12:55 Grant Holloway eases through high hurdles heats

As the reigning world champion in the 110m hurdles, Grant Holloway does not have to finish in the top three to return here next month. But the Olympic silver medallist is not one to shirk a challenge and faces some very useful opposition at these trials.

He was quickest in the first round with 13.11 with two men who have gone faster than him this year just behind: Trey Cunningham (13.13) and the fastest hurdler in 2022, Devon Allen (13.27).

Allen - who will join the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver after the summer - clocked the third fastest time in history (12.84) in New York two weeks ago with Holloway second in 13.06, his best of the year so far. Cunningham ran a 13.00 here at Hayward Field earlier this month.

12:30 Day three is underway

It's Saturday at Hayward Field and the action is hotting up at the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships which double up as trials for the World Championships here in Eugene in just under four weeks' time.

No doubt about the athlete of the meet so far: Fred Kerley with two blistering sub-9.80 runs to take the 100m title and mark himself out as the favourite for gold next month.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs might have something to say about that, and he returned from injury to take the Italian title in Rieti earlier today.

The U.S. Trials are legendary: unless you finish in the top three, you will not go to the World Championships. The only exception is if you are a reigning world champion.

That means Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin has to go out and qualify. Her final ends the day at 14:51 local time.

Before that, Allyson Felix will bid to make yet another World Championships in her stellar career. She runs in the final of the 400m at 14:21.

There are seven finals on the track and four in the field with Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen going for glory in the pole vault.

Sam Kendricks is now listed as a DNS but he will be back next month to try to repeat his Doha 2019 victory over Mondo Duplantis.

We've already had the first round of the 200m with Noah Lyles fastest in 19.95. The world's fastest man this year, Erriyon Knighton, was next best in 20.08 with Kenny Bednarek clocking 20.10. The semi-finals and final take place tomorrow.

In the women's 200m, Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas easily qualified for the semi-finals although she was only seventh fastest in 22.59. University of Kentucky standout Abby Steiner topped the timesheets with 22.14.

The women's javelin, men's pole vault and men's hammer finals are already underway with the women's triple jump starting shortly.

Here is everything you need to know about the U.S. Trials

Today's schedule (all times local PST, UTC-7):

11:30 Women's Javelin Final

11:45 Men's 200m 1st Round

12:00 Men's Pole Vault Final

12:10 Women's 200m 1st Round

12:15 Men's Hammer Final

12:30 Women's Triple Jump Final

12:35 Men's 110m Hurdles 1st Round

13:04 Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals

13:22 Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals

13:40 Women's 1500m Final

13:52 Men's 1500m Final

14:04 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

14:21 Women's 400m Final

14:31 Men's 400m Final

14:41 Women's 100m Hurdles Final

14:51 Women's 400m Hurdles Final