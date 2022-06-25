Fred Kerley wins men's 100m in stunning time at 2022 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Fred Kerley was all the smoke in a sizzling men's 100-metre final to win in 9.77 seconds at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Friday (24 June).

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist produced a new world lead of 9.76 in the semi-finals - the sixth fastest time ever - before going on to capture the glory at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, where the World Athletics Championships will be held next month.

All seven finalists ran in under 10 seconds, a first in meet history. Christian Coleman, who had the fourth best time in his semi-final, was scratched from the final.

Marvin Bracy-Williams came in second with a personal best of 9.85. Trayvon Bromell took third in 9.88.

The top three are set to join Coleman at the worlds. Coleman already has his ticket as the 2019 champion.

In the women's final, Melissa Jefferson took the tape in 10.69 - 0.02 off the world lead held by Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price - which unfortunately will not go down in the record books because of the tail wind of +2.9.

Aleia Hobbs was runner-up (10.72), Twanisha Terry third (10.74).

Allyson Felix squeezed into Saturday's 400m final, qualifying seventh in 51.32 for what should be the last race of her storied career at the championships.

World record-holder Sydney McLaughlin breezed into the women's 400m hurdles final with a 52.90, putting more than two seconds on the nearest qualifier. Olympic gold medallist Athing Mu topped the women's 800m semi-finals in 1:57.55.

On the field, Ryan Crouser won the men's shot put with a flight of 23.12 while Vashti Cunningham cleared 1.93m to win the women's high jump. In the women's pole vault, Sandi Morris rewrote her world lead for the title, topping 4.82m.

The complete list of results can be found here.

Read our preview of the meet here.