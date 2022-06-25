Marcell Jacobs cruises to Italian 100m title on return from injury

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs claimed his fifth consecutive Italian national 100m title in a successful comeback in Rieti on Saturday (25 June).

The 27-year-old looked like he had plenty in reserve as he completed a smooth triumph in 10.12 from Chituru Ali (10.16) with Jacobs' fellow Tokyo sprint relay hero Filippo Tortu third (10.24).

Having worn a loose pair of shorts in the semi-finals, Jacobs had the lycra back on for the final and produced a good start before easing clear of his rivals in the second half of the race.

In the semis, he cruised past the fast-starting Antonio Moro to take victory in 10.17 with Tortu second in 10.26.

Jacobs had previously indicated that he might not run in the final, but said he would indeed line up to defend his crown despite this being his first action since sustaining a muscle injury on his 2022 outdoor debut in Savona last month.

That was his first race over 100m since clinching Olympic gold last summer having added the 60m indoor world title to his collection in Belgrade in March.

Jacobs was expected to make his return at the Stockholm Diamond League next week, but announced on social media on Friday that he would compete in the nationals which double up as trials for next month's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The women's 100m went to Zaynab Dosso in 11.30 just ahead of fellow Olympian Vittoria Fontana (11.34).

Earlier, Andy Diaz set a new personal best of 17.68m in the triple jump.

Diaz went to Tokyo 2020 with Cuba but did not take part in qualifying and has recently been based in Italy.

Only Jordan Diaz, also born in Cuba but now in the process of switching allegiance to Spain, has jumped further this season.

The title went to Andrea Dallavalle with a leap of 17.28m.

Sara Fantini followed up her national record from last weekend with victory in the hammer.

The 24-year-old won with a throw of 71.57m, over four metres down on her mark in Madrid seven days ago.

Fantini reached the final in Tokyo but is expected to be in the medal hunt in Eugene next month.