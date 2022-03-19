World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 - Day 2 afternoon session: Live updates

Get live updates from the afternoon session on Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade (latest news top).

Refresh for latest updates - all times local CET (GMT+1).

19:02 Marcell Jacobs fastest qualifier for men's 60m final

Marvin Bracy looked ominously good in the first heat of the men's 60m semi-finals, slamming the brakes on with five metres to go and still winning comfortably in 6.51.

Imranur Rahman of Bangladesh was left in the blocks, gesturing as though he thought there would be a recall but none was forthcoming.

Jerod Elcock of Trinidad and Tobago was second in 6.63 ahead of Britain's Andrew Robertson and Ferdinand Omanyala who both clocked 6.64 which would not prove enough for the final.

There was more drama in Heat 2 as Japan's Tada Shuhei was disqualified for a false start.

When they did get away, Marcell Jacobs was a little sluggish away but fairly powered clear in the second half of the race to win in a new personal best of 6.45, equalling the fastest time in the world this year. Britain's Adam Thomas was second in 6.57.

Karl Erik Nazarov of Estonia and Cote d'Ivoire's Arthur Cisse both clocked 6.59 to go through to the final as the two fastest losers.

Christian Coleman won the last of the semi-final heats but was not quite as impressive as the winners of the two previous races, crossing the line in 6.51.

The American failed to make his customary fast start but picked up well and was able to coast over the line ahead of Canada's Tokyo sprint relay bronze medallist Bolade Ajomale who joins him in the final.

The final is the last event of the night at 21:20.

In the women's pole vault, reigning world indoor champion Sandi Morris failed with her first attempt at 4.60m after Swiss Angelica Moser went over at the first time of asking.

Ukraine's Yana Hladiychuk also had a first-time clearance with Olympic champion Katie Nageotte following suit.

18:39 Devynne Charlton electric in women's 60m hurdles semi-finals

Devynne Charlton was superb in the opening semi-final heat of the women's 60m hurdles, clocking 7.81 for a new Bahamian national record.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson made it safely through to the final in second place in 7.86.

France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela took the second heat in 7.85 ahead of Ditaji Kambundji - no doubt inspired by big sister Mujinga's exploits last night - whose 7.89 was a new Swiss national record.

Third went to Yoveinny Mota in a new Venezuelan record of 7.99 and she made it through to the final as the quickest of two fastest losers.

There was a shock in the third heat with Dutchwoman Zoe Sedney making a strong start and staying ahead to win in 7.95 from Ireland's Sarah Lavin (7.97).

The front two both clocked personal bests in front of Olympic finalist Gabriele Cunningham who just scraped through as the second fastest loser in 8.00.

Katie Nageotte has just had a successful first attempt in the women's pole vault, easily clearing 4.45m.

Up next are the men's 60m semi-finals. Fastest qualifier Marvin Bracy goes in the first heat along with Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs is the big name in Heat 2 with world record holder and defending champion Christian Coleman in Heat 3.

18:07 The action is underway

The women's pole vault has just got underway. Olympic champion Katie Nageotte goes for gold but fellow American Sandi Morris defends her title and is back to form after injury wrecked her Olympic year.

Morris cleared 4.95m to take the crown in Birmingham four years ago and she is the only woman in the line-up to clear five metres indoors. Both women have cleared 4.80m this season, as has Slovenia’s Tina Sutej who will be going for a medal.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas look the standouts in the first of three women’s 60m semi-finals coming up shortly.

In Heat 2, Ditaji Kambundji goes for Switzerland after big sister Mujinga took a shock victory in the 60m last night. But France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela has the best time of the field this year.

With a personal best of 7.82 set just three weeks ago, USA’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist Gabriele Cunningham is the fastest woman in Heat 3.

Welcome along to the afternoon session on Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Here's the schedule with no fewer than nine titles to be decided tonight.

18:08 Women's Pole Vault Final

18:15 Women's 60m hurdles semi-finals

18:40 Men's 60m semi-finals

19:10 Men's 800m final

19:25 Men's shot put final

19:40 Men's Heptathlon 1000m (final event)

19:55 Women's 400m final

20:15 Men's 400m final

20:35 Women's 1500m final

21:08 Women's 60m hurdles final

21:20 Men's 60m final