Sue Bird confirms 2022 will be her last in the WNBA

Basketball legend Sue Bird has confirmed that the 2022 season will be her last.

"I've decided this will be my final year," the American posted on social media on Thursday (16th June).

The 41-year-old claimed her fifth consecutive Olympic women's basketball gold medal with Team USA at Tokyo 2020 in 2021. She announced in January that she would play the 2022 WNBA season, before signing a new veteran contract for a 21st year with the Seattle Storm, the only team she has ever played for as a professional in the USA.

The four-time champion of the WNBA in North America posted photos of herself at different stages in her career, saying: "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first. #TheFinalYear."

