Sue Bird says 'OK' to one more year, plans to play in the WNBA in 2022

Basketball legend Sue Bird won't be retiring from the sport, and will play another season in the WNBA.

The 41-year-old, who claimed her fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal with the United States at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, confirmed the news on social media on Friday (7 January).

She posted 'Ok' and 'Let's goooo' in an instagram post, alongside a clip of fans chanting 'one more year.'

The American also included heart emoji's in the green and yellow colours of the Seattle Storm, the only team she has ever played for as a professional in the USA.

The four-time WNBA champion is currently an unrestricted free agent, and would need to wait until January 15 to start negotiations if she wanted to re-sign for a 21st season with the Storm.

