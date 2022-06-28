Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

The outdoor athletics season is in full swing, with less than a month before the premier event of the year, the World Athletics Championships. Last weekend saw many stars claim their place at the Worlds through their national trials. But the action hasn’t stopped there.

On Thursday 30 June, some of the biggest names in athletics will pit their wits against each other at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Find out everything you need to know about the event below.

When and where will the Stockholm Diamond League take place?

This week's Diamond league takes place on Thursday 30 June at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden, one of the main venues of the 1912 Olympic Games.

The competition begins with the women’s shot put at 17:47 local time and ends with the men’s 800m at 21:51.

Athletes to watch at the Stockholm Diamond League

One of the biggest name on the starting list is Italy’s surprise Tokyo 2020 100m champion, Marcell Jacobs who stunned the world last August by coming home in 9.80 seconds to take the gold medal ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre de Grasse.

While Jacobs - who is making his Diamond League season debut in Stockholm - has had to deal with an injury-blighted year, he did showcase his rapid speed by winning the world indoor 60m title at the beginning of 2022.

Following the US trials where rival Kerley showed he is on top form heading into the World Athletics Championships, setting a world lead time of 9.76 in the process, the pressure is on Jacobs to show his form and fitness in Stockholm.

Another superstar of athletics making his debut in this season’s Diamond League is India’s Olympic javelin champion, Neeraj Chopra. The 24-year-old is brimming with confidence after twice beating Grenada’s world champion Anderson Peters this month, including at 18 June’s Kuortane Games.

However, Peters has registered the longest throw of the 2022 season, with a stunning 93.07 at the Doha Diamond League. Chopra, by comparison, set a personal best of 89.30 in early June at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

The women’s 400m hurdles will see Netherlands’ Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Femke Bol attempt to show her championship credentials in response to Sydney McLaughlin’s stunning world record set at the US trials last weekend. Bol has a personal best of 52.03, some half a second slower than the new world best of 51.41. However, she did recently beat the world record in the non-Olympic 300m hurdles, setting 36.86 in Ostrava at the beginning of June. In Stockholm, Bol will face off against new British champion Jessie Knight, as well as Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykov.

READ MORE: Sydney McLaughlin eclipses own 400m hurdles world record

Once again the men’s pole vault sees the very best on the planet come up against each other, including Sweden’s irrepressible Mondo Duplantis who will be competing in front of a home crowd.

Reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Duplantis will be challenged by Brazil’s Rio 2016 gold medallist Thiago Braz and France’s London 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie, as well as Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Christopher Nilsen in what should be an absolute barnstormer.

The women’s 800m also sees some real talent among the starters with Britain’s Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson up against reigning world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda.

You also won't want to miss the women's 100m hurdles, where Puerto Rico's Olympic gold medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will be in action. Her main challengers on the evening will be the USA's reigning world champion Nia Ali and Nigeria's 2018 Commonwealth champion Tobi Amusan.

Also watch out for Sweden’s Olympic gold medallist Daniel Stahl in the men’s discus, Great Britain’s world champion Dina Asher-Smith in the women’s 200m and Kenya's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Emmanuel Korir in the men’s 800m in what should be a stellar day of track & field action.

Stockholm Diamond League schedule

17:47 a.m. — Women’s Shot Put

19:22 p.m. — Men’s Javelin

19:26 — Women’s High Jump

19:45 — Men’s Pole Vault

20:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles

20:15 — Men’s 100m

20:25 — Women’s Long Jump

20:29 — Women’s 800m

20:39 — Men’s 3000m

20:53 — Men’s Discus

20:57 — Women’s 100m Hurdles

21:07 — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

21:28 — Men’s 400m Hurdles

21:40 — Women’s 200m

21:51 — Men’s 800m