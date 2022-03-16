Sofia Goggia wins third downhill Crystal Globe in Courchevel

Sofia Goggia won the 2021/22 downhill Crystal Globe with ease at the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals on Wednesday (16 March) in Courchevel, France.

The Olympic silver medallist from Beijing 2022 only needed to hold off Switzerland's Corinne Suter - her closest rival in the downhill rankings - to win the title.

But the reigning Olympic champion handed the title to the Italian after labouring to a 1.27.98 finish.

It meant that Goggia just needed to finish the race in order to clinch her third Crystal Globe, which she did in a time of 1.27.68.

That's the third downhill World Cup title for the Italian after wins in 2018 and last season.

More to follow...