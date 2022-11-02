Soccer World Cup 2022 – how to watch Team Canada live: Schedule and top players

It’s been 32 years since there’s been a maple leaf sighting at the men’s soccer World Cup. And even with that sizable gap in participation time, expectations are high in and around the Canada camp ahead of Qatar 2022.

Head coach John Herdman didn’t just steer his Canadian side into their first World Cup appearance since 1986, he did it in some style. The North Americans, who missed out on the final qualifying rounds for both Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, secured top spot over traditional regional powers the United States and Mexico.

Team Canada at Qatar 2022: Top players

21-year-old Alphonso Davies is the star of the Canadian scene. He's also a global soccer supernova. Since joining German giants Bayern Munich in 2018 – for a record transfer fee from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps – his stock has surged. Winning three Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League crown with the Bavarian powers, he’s now taking aim at success on the world stage with a Canadian side still hunting a first win (and a first goal) in World Cup play after finishing Mexico 1986 with three straight defeats.

Davies isn’t alone in this revamped Team Canada. Former New England Revolution (MLS) winger Tajon Buchanan, who recently made his Champions League debut with Club Brugge, is a star in the making. So is Cyle Larin, Buchanan's club teammate in Belgium, who finished a marathon 20-game CONCACAF qualifying slog as the region's top scorer (13 goals).

Another name that might ring out in Qatar for the hopeful Canadians is Stephen Eustaquio of FC Porto, who coach Herdman has lauded as a “complete midfielder.” The 22-year-old striker Jonathan David, currently with Lille in France’s Ligue 1, is another one for Canada’s Group F mates (Belgium, Croatia and Morocco) to watch out for.

Ismaël Koné, still just 20 and with MLS outfit CF Montreal, had a break-out season in league play and might just be a risk worth taking for the Canadian coach.

Team Canada at World Cup 2022: Schedule

Group F

Wednesday 23 November

Belgium vs. Canada (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Sunday 27 November

Croatia vs. Canada (Khalifa International Stadium) | 11:00 am EDT

Thursday 1 December

Canada vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium) | 10:00 am EDT

Knockout Rounds

3-6 December (Round of 16) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

9-10 December (Quarterfinals) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

13-14 December (Semifinals) | 2:00 pm EDT

17 December (Match for Third Place) | 10:00 am EDT

18 December (Final) | 10:00 am EDT

Where to watch Team Canada at World Cup 2022

Broadcast and Streaming (in Canada): CTV/TSN, TSN2, TSN App (English) RDS (French)

Broadcast and Streaming (in USA): FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream