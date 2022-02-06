Snowboarding at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and where to watch

Snowboard is one of the newer events on the Winter Olympic programme, with the inaugural edition being at Nagano 1998. It's safe to say, the discipline has seen some of the most popular and iconic moments occur in Olympic history.

At Beijing 2022, there are 11 events in the snowboard programme taking place from 5 to 15 February, with men's and women's competitions in:

Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS)

Snowboard Big Air (SBA)

Snowboard Cross (SBX)

Snowboard Halfpipe (HP)

Snowboard Slopestyle (SS)

Mixed team snowboard cross (BXT) is making its debut at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Most of the snowboard events are taking place at the Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou mountain region. The Big Air event takes place in Beijing city, at the Big Air Shougang venue.

Slopestyle schedule at Beijing 2022

Women's slopestyle got everything going on Saturday 5 February, and the following day New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott taking home the gold, USA's Julia Marino the silver, and Australia's Tess Coady the bronze in the final.

The two men's slopestyle qualification runs take place on Sunday 6 February at 12:30 and 13:00 Beijing time, while the final runs will be on Monday 7 February at 12:00, 12:27 and 12:54, when medals will be won.

Parallel Giant Slalom schedule at Beijing 2022

It's all about the parallel giant slalom on Tuesday 8 February. The women's parallel giant slalom qualification run starts at 10:40 with the elimination run at 11:34. The 1/8 finals start at 14:30, quarter-finals at 15:06, semi-finals at 15:24, small final at 15:36 and big final shortly afterwards where the medals will be awarded.

The men's parallel giant slalom qualification run starts at 11:07 with the elimination run at 12:01. The 1/8 finals start at 14:48, quarterfinals at 15:15, semifinals at 15:30, small final at 15:43 and big final shortly afterwards.

Snowboard halfpipe schedule at Beijing 2022

The women's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs take place on Wednesday 9 February at 9:30 and 10:21. The final runs take place the next day on Thursday 10 February at 9:30, 9:58 and 10:25.

The men's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs also take place on Wednesday 9 February, at 12:30 and 13:21. The final runs take place on Friday 11 February at 9:30, 9:58 and 10:25.

Snowboard cross schedule at Beijing 2022

The women's snowboard cross seeding runs take place on Wednesday 9 February at 11:00 and 11:55, the 1/8 finals at 14:30, quarterfinals at 15:07, semifinals at 15:28, small final at 15:45 and the big final shortly afterwards.

The men's snowboard cross seeding runs take place on Thursday 10 February at 11:15 and 12:10, the 1/8 finals at 14:00, quarterfinals at 14:37, semifinals at 14:58, small final at 15:15 and the big final shortly afterwards.

Mixed team snowboard cross schedule at Beijing 2022

The first-ever mixed team snowboard cross competition at the Winter Olympics takes place on Saturday 12 February with the quarterfinals at 10:00, semifinals at 10:30, small final air 10:50 and the big final following shortly after.

Snowboard big air schedule at Beijing 2022

The women's snowboard big air qualification runs take place on Monday 14 February at 9:30, 10:15 and 11:00, while the men's snowboard big air qualification runs get going later on the same day at 13:30, 14:15 and 15:00.

The snowboarding programme at Beijing 2022 concludes on Tuesday 15 February with the women's snowboard big air final runs taking place at 9:30, 9:52 and 10:15. The men's snowboard big air final runs will be at 13:00, 13:22 and 13:45 later that day.

Where to watch snowboarding action at Beijing 2022?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.