Snowboard men's big air Olympic final: Preview, schedule and stars to watch 

Max Parrot topped snowboard big air qualifying on Monday 14 February at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

On Valentine's Day there was a lot of love for Canada's Parrot who is riding high after his massive slopestyle gold medal win and he could be on for a golden double in Tuesday's big air final.

The 27-year-old showed his class at the big air Shougang venue with a 78.25 Run 1 and an 86.50 Run 2 for a 164.75 total.

He leaned back on an 18 spinning cab in Run 3 and slid out, but he'll look to land that trick in the final.

Big air is one of the most exciting and unpredictable competitions at the Beijing Games where riders often trade places on the podium and anyone can come up big on the day.

Like Japan's 20-year-old Otsuka Takeru, who came up huge by qualifying in second place with a 160 combined score, proving that he has podium potential.

Takeru finished ahead of Red Gerard in third, who landed a nice switch backside 16 on his third run to guarantee his final spot.

Japanese rider Kunitake Hiroaki was fourth with China's 17-year-old breakout star Su Yiming fifth.

It could have been higher for Su too had he managed to hold on to a blinding frontside 18 in Run 3. If he lands that in the final, then watch out world.

Men's snowboard gold medal final: Preview and stars to watch

There are plenty of contenders to ride to big air glory on Tuesday 15 February.

Su Yiming has become a massive celebrity in China after his Olympic slopestyle silver medal, host hopes were raised when he topped qualifying before that final and he delivered a historic silver.

How he would love to add a first ever Chinese snowboard gold medal in big air.

The teen star from Jilin won the Steamboat big bir in the U.S. back in December 2021 and his confidence will be sky-high with that silver medal already in the bank.

Elsewhere three-time slopestyle Olympic bronze medallist (Including one here in Beijing) Mark McMorris made the final in eighth place just behind reigning slopestyle world champion and Beijing big air bronze medallist Marcus Kleveland in seventh.

X Games big air and Aspen 2021 World Championship winner, Kleveland was definitely one of favourites coming into Beijing 2022, he managed to land a front 14 tail with a nice melon grab on his final run.

Add Sven Thorgren to the list of potential podium dwellers. The Swede took home bronze from the Winter X Games big air in Aspen just a couple of weeks before Beijing.

We will not see reigning Olympic big air champion Seb Toutant in the final, however, after he crashed out on Run 3, coming down hard on his back on the landing.

Seb Tout laid on the snow for a few minutes before he got to his feet, being helped off by the Team Canada medical staff.

A huge round of applause saw the Olympic champ off the course.

USA 19-year-old Dusty Henricksen is Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic slopestyle champion and his teammate Chris Corning finished just off the podium in fourth at PyeongChang 2018. The 22-year-old Corning is ready to take that step up in the final after he qualified in 10th.

No such luck for Henricksen who could only manage a 21st place finish, well outside top 12 qualifiers.

Mons Roisland from Norway did make it though, claiming ninth place and giving himself a chance in Tuesday's final.

We saw a few riders try 18's on Monday and expect the final to become an 18 fest... It will be unmissable.

So don't miss it!

Who qualified for the men's Olympic snowboard big air final Beijing 2022?

Here are the 12 qualifiers and their combined scores:

Max Parrot (CAN) 164.75 Otsuka Takeru (JPN) 160.00 Red Gerard (USA) 158.75 Kunitake Hiroaki (JPN) 158.25 Su Yiming (CHN) 155.25 Marcus Kleveland (NOR) 151.50 Sven Thorgren (SWE) 151.00 Mark McMorris (CAN) 147.25 Mons Roisland (NOR) 146.50 Chris Corning (USA) 146.00 Niek van der Velden (NED) 142.75 Sharpe Darcy (CAN) 142.00

What time is the men's snowboard big air final Beijing 2022 Olympics?

The men's big air final happens on Tuesday 15 February.

Big air gold medal final times

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1: 13:00 - 13:20 (Beijing local time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2: 13:22 - 13:42

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3: 13:45 - 14:05

Where and how to watch snowboard big air at Beijing 2022

