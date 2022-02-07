Medals update: Max Parrot turns PyeongChang silver to Beijing gold in men’s snowboard slopestyle

Canada's Max Parrot combined style and daring best among the 12-man field at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games snowboard slopestyle finals at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on Monday.

The Canadian, who finished with a silver in the slopestyle event PyeongChang 2018 and overcame cancer in 2019, earned a score of 90.96 on the strength of an outrageous second run that paired huge air and technical brilliance in the rail section.

It was enough to edge out 17-year-old local favourite Su Yiming of the People's Republic of China, whose score of 88.70 on his final run was enough for silver and hints a bright future for the teenage phenom.

"This means a lot. It's so special to me," said the Chinese prodigy after winning his historic silver. "Having everyone here to support me, this feeling is just incredible. The most important thing is that I get to share the podium with my idols like Mark McMorris and Max [Parrot].

"I just want to thank everyone so much - my friends, my family, my sport," added the teenager. "Having this flag on my back is the best feeling ever."

It was the veteran Canadian Mark McMorris who rounded out the podium, bumping defending Olympic champion Red Gerard out of third place, to seal his third Olympic bronze in a row (after finishing third in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018).

Men’s slopestyle snowboard results

Su Yiming (CHN) 88.70 3 Mark McMorris (CAN) 88.53

More to follow...