Men's slopestyle gold medal final: Preview, schedule and stars to watch 

If the snowboard slopestyle final is half as good as qualification we're in for a show on Monday!

We saw big names and even bigger tricks in qualifying on Sunday 6 February, setting expectations alight for tomorrow's final.

China's 17-year-old sensation Su Yiming stole the show and put down a statement run on home snow, scoring a massive 86.80 on Run 1.

Su is famous for his big jumps and put down the ride of his life, following a creative rail section that included a huge front flip off the hut with a crazy 1600 on his final jump.

He could hardly believe it himself when his score flashed up.

The Chinese boarder is the first from his nation to win a World Cup big air title, and the first rider on the planet to land 1800s two different ways in FIS competition.

And he did both in the past two months, peaking at the perfect time. Suddenly he is a podium favourite for tomorrow's final.

"I felt a little bit nervous, but at the moment when I stood on the starting platform, everyone was cheering and encouraging me," the 17-year-old told olympics.com after his qualification.

"I don’t think I have anything to worry about, because I have the support of my country, and I have friends, parents and everyone to support me. I just try my best to enjoy the ride and be happy."

Su turns 18 during the Beijing Games on 18 February and is out to make it a memorable one:

"This is a special timing for me. I hope I can enjoy the competition, get good results and win glory for my country. Try to give myself the best 18th birthday gift."

Mark McMorris qualifies for slopestyle final in second place - "I put some serious pressure on myself today"

Canadian legend and two-time Olympic medallist Mark McMorris didn't have such a good first run, slipping off his first rail and missed his transfer.

It was a frustrating start for McMorris who was nailing that trick with his eyes closed in practice, and it clearly affected him, putting down a lacklustre Run 1 for a 62.7 score.

Famous for his incredible comebacks, the McMorris the snowboard world knows and loves was back on Run 2 with a near-flawless board, scoring 83.30 to qualify in second place behind Su.

"Inner feeling is just grateful to be going to the final," he said.

"I know I'm meant to be there, but you've got to do the work to get there, and that can be stressful and I put some serious pressure on myself today.

"So tomorrow I know I'm on it every run. I'm competing for a medal, so just go out there and do my hardest stuff. And if I can put it down like I know I can, I should be in a good spot to, for sure, get some hardware.

"And that's the goal. Just go right to the best of my ability and leave the rest in the judge's hands."

So what's the plan before tomorrow's final?

"Yeah, go home, hydrate and chill. Call my mom and dad. Talk to my brother, get a plan together for tomorrow and sort of not not get too excited.

"Just stay low, keep my head low. Don't go all on social media for hours. Just keep focus on, you know, what I want to accomplish and manifest..."

Men's snowboard slopestyle: Preview and stars to watch

Other big names did what they had to in order to make Monday's final, reigning Olympic champ Red Gerard was leading until Su's stunning performance, and qualified safely in fifth scoring 78.20.

What he is going to do until the final? "I don't know, just down to play some cards. I'm rooming with Chris Coming, Dusty Hendrickson and Sean FitzSimons. Probably just take it easy. We've got a nintendo switch which is pretty bad ass," he said.

Gerard's out to regain his title but has plenty of competition with fellow U.S. boarder Sean FitzSimons qualifying ahead of him in third place and Norway's Staale Sandbech in fourth.

PyeongChang big air champ Sebastien Toutant also made the cut in eight and PyeongChang slopestyle silver medallist Max Parrot was tenth.

We'll see both in tomorrow's final.

But we won't see reigning world champion Marcus Kleveland after his shock exit, only finishing 14th, outside the top 12 qualifiers.

Who qualified for the men's slopestyle final Beijing 2022?

Here are the twelve qualifiers for Monday's medal final and their top score from two runs on Sunday.

The finalists will have three runs in Monday's final.

1. SU Yiming (CHN) 86.80

2. Mark McMorris (CAN) 83.30

3. Sean Fitzsimons 78.76

4. Staale Sandbech (NOR) 78.61

5. Red Gerard (USA) 78.20

6. OTSUKA Takeru (JPN) 74.93

7. Emiliano Lauzi (ITA) 71.71

8. Sebastien Toutant 71.06

9. Mons Roisland (NOR) 70.96

10. Max Parrot (CAN) 70.11

11. Chris Corning (USA) 69.30

12. HAMADA Kaito (JPN) 67.45

Men's snowboard slopestyle final schedule: When, where and what time is the slopestyle final?

The Men's Olympic Snowboard Slopestyle Final will take place at the Genting Snow Park on Monday 7 February with Run 1 of three beginning at local time 12:00pm in China.

Timings look like this:

Final Run 1 - 12:00

Final Run 2 - 12:27

Final Run 3 - 12:54