Red Gerard: I want to be a leader at Beijing 2022

Red Gerard flipped the script four years ago, when he won snowboard slopestyle Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018.

The then 17-year-old American had been a huge underdog going into the event, but a breathtaking final run saw him become the youngest American to medal in a snowboarding event at the Olympics.

Afterwards, he even admitted that he wasn’t fully aware of the magnitude of the Winter Olympics before the event, but four years later, as he approaches his title defence at Beijing 2022, everything has changed.

Despite still only being 21, he is one of the more experienced riders on the team, and will be helping his younger teammates in any way he can. And having now had a taste for the top step on the Olympic podium, the Ohio-born shredder is more determined than ever to do it again.

Olympics.com sat down with Gerard to find out how his life has changed since becoming Olympic champion, how his attitude towards competition is different now, and which fellow athletes have been giving him life advice.

Olympics.com (O): Firstly, congratulations on a successful Dew Tour. Do you feel like you’re coming into your own as you approach your second Olympic Games at Beijing 2022?

Red Gerard (RG): Thank you so much. First of all, it's been a really fun start to the season and I guess that question has been coming up little by little. Four years ago, when all that (winning Olympic gold) happened, my brain wasn't even fully developed! I felt so young, you know? As I’ve grown into my twenties, I feel like I know more or less what I want to get out of snowboarding. And I know my goals and I know that it's not actually that far away and it's not actually that impossible to get to. As far as this season and last season, I think the whole team and myself, we've been working pretty hard just to get better. Like at the training camp, really taking the time to learn tricks and really trying to get the most out of each camp that we go to and going to contests with the same mindset.

Every day I just try to push myself a little bit outside my comfort zone. In the last four years, I definitely was the kid that was pretty content just travelling the world. And it was super fun. But the last two years, I feel like I've just gotten a little more… I want to actually do something in snowboarding.

Red Gerard in action during the slopestyle final at the US Grand Prix on Mammoth Mountain. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

O: What is your purpose now?

RG: When I was younger, I really just didn't care for podiums and really didn’t care how I did. As long as I was in the contest, I was pretty happy at night. Now it's more like, 'I want to be on the podium'. I think after the [PyeongChang 2018] Olympics, and after having some of my smaller successes three years ago, I found that I actually really like to do good at contests, and I really enjoy making the podium and putting together these runs that I've never done before is pretty exciting for me. So I think now, especially going into the Olympics which bring the whole world together, I would like to try to get younger kids and get the youth more into snowboarding. But also I've just found this new love for a contest where I want to do good and I want to be on the podium. And I guess I've found that new energy in me for a new chapter in contest snowboarding.

O: Does wanting to win more put more or less pressure on you?

RG: I think it makes me more excited, to be honest. I haven't really been thinking about the pressure too much. I've been taking the run up to the Olympics day by day and not really thinking about them at all. It just feels like every contest that I've been going to lately, I'm excited to compete in, I'm excited to put together these runs. I just really want to do it, instead of it being forced and having pressure from other people. It just feels like I want to be here and I want to show people snowboarding and who I am, in a sense.

O: What were the challenges that came after experiencing success at such an early age, and what did you learn?

RG: When I was 17 and I got to the Olympics, I remember thinking to myself, “This is like the Super Bowl.” There's so much media, there's so many people watching and so many eyes on you. I guess the hard part for me with that early success was learning how to manage that. I was put in this spot where I was forced to mature at a pretty young age, but I can’t hate it too much as it did help me. I had so many opportunities to meet people and grow the sport, and I was trying not to make myself look like an idiot in a way, you know, like trying to take all the media and answer all the questions. It was a love-hate relationship.

O: Was there anyone close to you who gave you advice during that time?

RG: Yeah, I don't know how other sports work, but I think that snowboarding is, in my opinion, one of the coolest sports because we do all of us, whether you're Canadian, part of Europe or a different country, we're all best of friends out there and we're all really cool with each other. And there was so much advice, all those guys are like my best friends and all of them had my back and they were looking out for me.

People like Danny Davis and Mark McMorris have seen that attention and have been in the public eye like that. There's a lot of advice given and just talking about how they have messed up and how they have done right and has helped me so much. Mark McMorris text me today asking if he could come to Copper and come to early morning sled laps with me on Saturday. I just don't know if that's happening in other sports, and that's why it's quite amazing. It's fun.

O: If we were to consider that PyeongChang 2018 was your arrival, how would you describe yourself going into this Games?

RG: I completely agree, no offence at all! I mean, PyeongChang was a good year for me. And then to top it off with that [winning Olympic gold] was amazing. So this one, I don't really know what people are thinking. Honestly, like I said, I'm just going day by day and really not trying to think about what other people are thinking. You have to make the team again, I don't know. And I hadn't really thought about what I'm like or who I am going into this one.

O: Are you approaching your second Olympic Games in Beijing differently than in PyeongChang?

RG: I will approach them like I approach every contest. I feel the same. I haven't really been thinking about them any differently. The one thing that I think is cool that a lot of the other countries don't have is that there's going to be four Americans going and four Canadians. It's not your average contest. Maybe I think there'll be two new people that weren't at PyeongChang, So I think it'll be important for me and Chris [Corning] to try to help the team, the way a lot of people in PyeongChang helped me get through it, and realise what the Olympics were.

So I think that will be the part that's different, we're going to be trying to help those new guys. And yeah, I’d definitely love to do good at it and it'd be incredible to get another gold. But that's the cool part about the Olympics, is that there’s four Americans, so as long as it's one of us.

O: If you didn't come away with with a medal and you can't defend your Olympic title, how much of an issue is that?

RG: I haven't really thought about that yet. It's hard to say. There's definitely going to be a not so happy side. If I can't do it, but I think I'll quickly recover from it, and I don't think it'll be necessarily the end of the world for me. But I'll definitely be bombed. It'll take a couple of days, but I'll recover. And there's some cool opportunities after the Olympics, too, so there's always more to look forward to. But yeah, I'm definitely crossing my fingers and hoping that it goes the way where I don't think that way.

O: What do you need to do, in order for you to come away from this Olympics like feeling satisfied?

RG: I don't know! I guess recently that's kind of been popping up in my head just because it's right around the corner. I definitely won't feel that good if I leave there having not landed runs. But if I just land runs that I'm happy with and I feel good about, I think that's all I need to do to be happy and satisfied because realistically, in snowboarding, it's like a love-hate relationship. All you can do is land your runs to the best possible ability that you can. And then after that, it's not up to you at all. So for me, it'll just be landing a run that I'm happy with.

More: How to watch snowboard at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022