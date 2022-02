Short track speed skating at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

The short track speed skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics features nine events in total, including the mixed team relay, which is making its Olympic debut.

The short track competition at the Games is underway, with events taking place from 5 February - 16 February 2022.

Read on to find out more details about the competition at Beijing 2022.

Short track speed skating schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: Capital Indoor Stadium

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

5 February

Competition complete. Mixed Team Relay event won by People's Republic of China. Click here for full report.

7 February

19:30 - Women's 500m - Quarterfinals

19:44 - Men's 1000m - Quarterfinals

20:13 - Women's 500m - Semifinals

20:20 - Men's 1000m - Semifinals

20:41 - Women's 500m - Final B

20:46 - Women's 500m - Final A

20:52 - Men's 1000m - Final B

20:58 - Men's 1000m - Final A

9 February

19:00 - Men's 1500m - Quarterfinals

19:44 - Women's 1000m - Heats

20:29 - Men's 1500m - Semifinals

20:45 - Women's 3000m Relay - Semifinals

21:13 - Men's 1500m - Final B

21:20 - Men's 1500m - Final A

11 February

19:00 - Women's 1000m - Quarterfinals

19:18 - Men's 500m - Heats

19:55 - Women's 1000m - Semifinals

20:04 - Men's 5000m Relay - Semifinals

20:37 - Women's 1000m - Final B

20:43 - Women's 1000m - Final A

13 February

19:00 - Men's 500m - Quarterfinals

19:27 - Men's 500m - Semifinals

19:35 - Women's 3000m Relay - Final B

19:44 - Women's 3000m Relay - Final A

20:09 - Men's 500m - Final B

20:14 - Men's 500m - Final A

16 February

19:30 - Women's 1500m - Quarterfinals

20:15 - Women's 1500m - Semifinals

20:32 - Men's 5000m Relay - Final B

20:44 - Men's 5000m Relay - Final A

21:11 - Women's 1500m - Final B

21:18 - Women's 1500m - Final A