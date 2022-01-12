An Olympian Explains: How to master short track with Apolo Ohno

Apolo Ohno, the USA’s most decorated Winter Olympian, is wearing many hats. The lessons he learnt throughout an incredible sporting career have motivated people all across the world. Now retired, the former athlete works as a motivational speaker, writer and broadcaster.

Ohno spoke to Olympics.com about the beauty and unpredictability of short track, his post-Olympic career and predictions for Beijing-2022.

Below is a transcript of that interview, lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Olympics.com (OC): How did you discover short track and what made you fall in love with it to the point of deciding to become a professional athlete?

Apolo Ohno (AO): I fell in love with short track speed skating in 1992 when I watched the Winter Olympics with my father. I really saw something that was special. These athletes wore almost superhero-like outfits skating around an ice rink, going 30 miles an hour (48 km/h), wearing these 17 inch-long samurai swords strapped to their feet. It just looked crazy. And that's what I loved about it. That's what I wanted to do. When I was 14 years old, I got invited to be a part of the Lake Placid Junior Olympic Development Programme.

Apolo Ohno competes at 500m at Torino 2006

OC: Is there any particular athlete who inspired you or that you consider to be a legend of your sport?

AO: The person who inspired me was Mark Gagnon from Canada. I just loved watching him skate; I loved his style of skating. He didn't have the best body type for short track speed skating, he was taller than most, but he just made it work. And to me, he seemed so focused. He was my favourite athlete to learn from. And I was lucky enough to be able to even compete against him many times.

OC: If you had to explain short track in a few words, what would you say?

AO: Dynamic, chaotic, explosive and fun.

Short track in one minute

· The basics: Short track is an elimination event in which skaters race in packs and try to outskate and outwit fellow competitors within their heats.

· Olympic History: Short track made its Olympic debut with two individual events and two relays in Albertville-1992. Since the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, the programme of this discipline has included eight events (which will expand to nine with the inclusion of the mixed team relay in Beijing)

· Olympic medals by nation: The Republic of Korea is the top nation in Olympic short track speed skating, with 48 total medals (including 24 golds). People's Republic of China and Canada are second and third respectively, with 33 total medals each (China has 10 golds to Canada's nine).

· Olympic medal leaders: Viktor Ahn, who competed both for the Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, and Italy's Arianna Fontana are the most successful short track skaters in Olympic history, with eight medals each.

OC: What do you love most about short track, and what is the most challenging part of it?

AO: The thing I love most about short track is the level of focus and concentration that is required for you to perform at a high level. We're talking about splitting thousands of a second here over days and weeks, months and years. Short track is about a daily consistency of having one sole focus and purpose of trying to be your best.

OC: What are the three most memorable moments of your career?

AO: Each of the three Olympic Games that I went to were probably the highlights of my career because I faced different challenges, different competitors, different conditions under each. I endured tremendous struggles both physically and psychologically that I never shared with many people. I really didn't. And I felt like I was still able to perform at my best during those times.

OC: What are the main qualities and skills someone needs to succeed in short track speed skating?

The best quality is mental toughness. Consistency - physically during training as well as in your mental training. Then there's obviously all the physical attributes, being strong and explosive and having great technique, being smart about your racing strategy, having self-belief. There’s so many, which makes short track such a challenging sport.

OC: What does it mean to you to have competed at the Olympics?

AO: I always joke around and say, 'Look, this race is the same distance as any other races ever raced thousands of times over. It's nothing different. There's just more cameras here. There's more people here, and you're in a different location. The same athletes are here. The same strategy applies. Your equipment hasn't changed. The ice conditions are basically the same. Why are you making this different?' But the reality is it is different. The energy feels different. The expectation is different. And the fact that if you don't get what you want, you have to wait four more years to get there.

OC: What do you think we can expect to see at Beijing 2022? Who are the medal candidates in short track?

AO: The sport is so different today than it was even four years ago. The field of competitiveness and performance is very deep now, meaning there are many athletes who can make a final and many athletes who can medal. The usual suspects are always South Korea, China, Canada, but now you've got Russia, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the U.S... I'll tell you two weeks before the Games, after I see what's happening during the practice sessions.