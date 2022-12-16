Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

Scotty James, Queralt Castellet score seventh career World Cup wins with snowboard halfpipe triumphs in Copper Mountain

A two-time Olympic medallist in the event, the Australian James registered a near-perfect 99.00 in the pipe. Spanish veteran Castellet is in her 17th World Cup season.

2 min By Nick McCarvel
disciplineSnowboard
scotty-james-GettyImages-1449171097
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

It was a near-perfect day for Scotty James in the pipe.

The two-time Olympic medallist in snowboard halfpipe soared to a 99.00 score on his second run on Friday (16 December) at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado - securing a seventh career World Cup win and third in Copper Mountain.

Copper Mountain marked the first snowboard halfpipe World Cup of the post-Olympic season.

James, who won bronze at PyeongChang 2018 and silver in Beijing 2022, took a victory lap on his final run, high-fiving the crowd members lining the pipe and bursting into a big smile as he arrived at the bottom of the hill.

He had thrown down a 97.00 on his opening run, then upped that - one point shy of a perfect 100 on run two. 

In the women's event, Spanish veteran Queralt Castellet - a five-time Olympian and silver medallist in Beijing - captured the title, her 89.75 a point ahead of Elizabeth Hosking of Canada with a 88.75.

This marks the 33-year-old Castellet's 17th World Cup season and it is also her seventh triumph - dating back to the 2010-11 season.

Ono Mitsuki of Japan claimed third with a 85.00.

No one was going to top James, but it was Swiss Jan Scherrer - the bronze medallist in Beijing - who managed a 96.25 to finish in second and Japan's Hirano Kaishu in third with a 88.25.

Reigning Olympic gold medallist Hirano Ayumu was not in the field, while legendary snowboard Shaun White called it a career at the conclusion of last season. Reigning Olympic champion on the women's side, Chloe Kim, is sitting out this season.

American Maddie Mastro - a two-time world medallist in snowboard halfpipe - was in search of her first World Cup win, but settled for fifth with a 72.75. Japan's Tomita Ruki claimed fourth (76.75). On the men's side, Team USA's Taylor Gold, Joey Okesson and Chase Josey finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. 

Add these to your favourites
Scotty JAMESScotty JAMES
Queralt CASTELLETQueralt CASTELLET
SnowboardSnowboard
United States of AmericaUSA

Related content

Olympic champion Birk Ruud captures second Big Air Freestyle Ski World Cup in a row, winning Copper Mountain
Medals update: Japan's Hirano Ayumu ushers in triple-cork era with Olympic halfpipe gold
Watch 'Halfpipe Hype' - Olympic Channel's new snowboarding series
"Driven" Scotty James sets sight on gold at Milano Cortina 2026 
Scotty James: How Shaun White set the example for me
More from
Scotty JAMES
Queralt CASTELLET
disciplineSnowboard

You May Like