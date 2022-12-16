It was a near-perfect day for Scotty James in the pipe.

The two-time Olympic medallist in snowboard halfpipe soared to a 99.00 score on his second run on Friday (16 December) at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado - securing a seventh career World Cup win and third in Copper Mountain.

Copper Mountain marked the first snowboard halfpipe World Cup of the post-Olympic season.

James, who won bronze at PyeongChang 2018 and silver in Beijing 2022, took a victory lap on his final run, high-fiving the crowd members lining the pipe and bursting into a big smile as he arrived at the bottom of the hill.

He had thrown down a 97.00 on his opening run, then upped that - one point shy of a perfect 100 on run two.

In the women's event, Spanish veteran Queralt Castellet - a five-time Olympian and silver medallist in Beijing - captured the title, her 89.75 a point ahead of Elizabeth Hosking of Canada with a 88.75.

This marks the 33-year-old Castellet's 17th World Cup season and it is also her seventh triumph - dating back to the 2010-11 season.

Ono Mitsuki of Japan claimed third with a 85.00.

No one was going to top James, but it was Swiss Jan Scherrer - the bronze medallist in Beijing - who managed a 96.25 to finish in second and Japan's Hirano Kaishu in third with a 88.25.

Reigning Olympic gold medallist Hirano Ayumu was not in the field, while legendary snowboard Shaun White called it a career at the conclusion of last season. Reigning Olympic champion on the women's side, Chloe Kim, is sitting out this season.

American Maddie Mastro - a two-time world medallist in snowboard halfpipe - was in search of her first World Cup win, but settled for fifth with a 72.75. Japan's Tomita Ruki claimed fourth (76.75). On the men's side, Team USA's Taylor Gold, Joey Okesson and Chase Josey finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.