"Driven" Scotty James sets sight on gold at Milano Cortina 2026 

Scotty James will be 32 by the time the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 come around. That will make the Australian star him a veritable snowboarding veteran. And 2026 would be the Australian's fifth Olympic Winter Games.

But James has an itch.

"I'm still really young. I'm very driven. I've got the bronze, I've got a silver and now I need to finish off my collection for the pool room with gold in Italy."

And Italy, says James, is one of his favourite countries.

At Beijing 2022, James made a cheeky bid to bring on board the best halfpipe brain in the business.

American snowboard icon Shaun White laid down his last competitive runs in Beijing. And White has made no secret of his desire to stay in the sport, possibly as a coach.

As White and James chatted after the competition, James lobbed in a hopeful request.

“If you have the time, there’s four years, there’s one more medal I need, so if you want to help me…”

White artfully avoided being put on the spot, heaping praise on James. And in doing so, he underlined the challenge that faces veterans of the sport.

“I’m proud of you man,” White told James.

“Truly proud. I was doing those switchback doubles to the deck and you just crushed them effortlessly. To see you throw ‘em down is just awesome.”

Will James find his outrageous and particularly technical skills are beginning to look outmoded by 2026 as young snowboarders pull off ever more daring moves?

Already in Beijing Hirano Ayumu took gold for Japan by landing the triple cork, a trick right out of snowboading’s avant-garde. It’s a trick White has never pulled off in competition.

And while James is waiting for Milano Cortina to come around, he will look to add to his stash of Winter X Games golds. And next year he can aim for a fourth World Championship gold.

And at some point, he’ll need to fit in a wedding. In November, he got engaged to aspiring Canadian singer and Formula 1 heiress Chloe Stroll.

Stroll leapt into James’ arms at Melbourne airport on 15 February when he returned from Beijing. She brandished a balloon and a congratulatory green-and-gold banner.

In the meantime, White might be able to give James a leg-up for Milano Cortina whether he agrees to coach him or not.

In the Snowy Mountains in Australia's Great Dividing Range sits a dormant halfpipe cutter. White left it there in 2013 after building a halfpipe to train on before Sochi 2014.

The halfpipe is no longer, but Australia’s Winter Olympic Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut would love to get the 250,000AUD cutter up and running again.

Would having a home halfpipe make the difference? Not just to Scotty James, but to 16-year-old Aussie hot prospect Valentino Guseli, and who knows who else besides?