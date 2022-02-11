Medals update: Japan's Hirano Ayumu ushers in triple-cork era with Olympic halfpipe gold

The future is now.

He's given us glimpses before, but on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights, Japan's Hirano Ayumu landed a pair of triple corks in the men's snowboard halfpipe finals at the Genting Snow Park to seal his first gold medal after winning back-to-back silvers in PyeongChang and Sochi.

The man who's pushing halfpipe snowboarding into a brave new future finished on top of a pack of 12 of the world’s top pipe riders in the best-of-three competition with a top score of 96.00. Australia's Scotty James (92.50) and surprise podium-placer Jan Scherrer (87.25) of Switzerland ended up with silver and bronze respectively.

The star-studded men’s snowboard halfpipe finals were among the most-anticipated events so far at these Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. And they didn't disappoint.

Hirano's gold medal-winning run came in the third round – in the final run of the competition – and included a massive triple cork to open (his second of the night) and a huge 1440 that won over the judges who weren't convinced with his second run.

The win sees Hirano add a gold to his bronze from PyeongChang 2018 in these his fourth Olympic Games

Aussie James’ impressive switch backside 1260-into-1440 combos and Scherrer's double alley-oop 1260s simply weren’t enough to match the style, amplitude and technical nous of Hirano -- men's halfpipe snowboarding's new king.

End of the road for Olympic legend

Three-time and defending Olympic champion Shaun White, competing in his fifth Olympics at the age of 35, finished his competitive career with three impressive runs -- but no place among the medals. He pulled off his signature double McTwist 1260s and 1440s, but it wasn’t enough to see the California native and snowboarding legend end his career on an Olympic podium.

White’s best run landed the American – older than many of his competitors on the day by a decade or more – in fourth place before he fell in his final effort to to grab last-gasp glory.

“This is it for me. I'm so thankful to be here and so proud of Hirano and Scotty [James] and Jan [Scherrer], incredible riders," White said, fighting through the emotions. "I wish I could have landed my last run, but I was having some difficulty in my back leg for some reason, it was giving out on every run, I don't know why.

"Maybe it was the pressure, maybe it was just exhaustion," added the most important snowboarder of his generation. "Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life."

A tearful White walked off the course to a standing ovation from peers and fans alike -- all recognising the end of an important era.

The night's winner, Hirano, joins Team USA’s Chloe Kim as the Beijing 2022 snowboard halfpipe champions after Kim’s sensational performance yesterday blew the rest of the competition out of the water.

Men’s snowboard halfpipe results

1 Hirano Ayumu (JPN) 96.00

(JPN) 96.00 2 Scotty James (AUS) 92.50

(AUS) 92.50 3 Jan Scherrer (SUI) 87.25

More to Follow…