Scotty James has Australian fans fizzing with silver in snowboard halfpipe

In the end snowboard doyen Shaun White wasn't in the picture. It was all about the battle between Japan's Hirano Ayumu and Australia's Scotty James in the snowboard halfpipe final at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. And the tension sent fans wild.

By Alison Ratcliffe
Scotty James’ red gloves were on. He only brings them out for finals. But they weren't enough for him to seize gold in the men's snowboard halfpipe final.

The talk ahead of the final was about who could land the triple cork, the trick at the frontier of modern snowboard halfpipe competition. Australia's James didn't pull that trick out, but he smashed a super-technical second run to go top.

Hirano Ayumu showcased, not one, not two, but three triple corks. But it was only on his third and final run that the judges were impressed enough to score him in top spot.

That meant James dropped out of the gold-medal place with the very last run of the finals. It's still his finest ever Olympic finish, after his bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

Scotty James: How Shaun White set the example for me

