Scotty James has Australian fans fizzing with silver in snowboard halfpipe

Scotty James’ red gloves were on. He only brings them out for finals. But they weren't enough for him to seize gold in the men's snowboard halfpipe final.

The talk ahead of the final was about who could land the triple cork, the trick at the frontier of modern snowboard halfpipe competition. Australia's James didn't pull that trick out, but he smashed a super-technical second run to go top.

Hirano Ayumu showcased, not one, not two, but three triple corks. But it was only on his third and final run that the judges were impressed enough to score him in top spot.

That meant James dropped out of the gold-medal place with the very last run of the finals. It's still his finest ever Olympic finish, after his bronze at PyeongChang 2018.