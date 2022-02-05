Scotty James 'super happy' ahead of highly anticipated half pipe competition

Scotty James' recent X Games snowboard halfpipe win has given him confidence going into one of the most hotly anticipated events at Beijing 2022, the Australian told media including Olympics.com on Saturday (5 February).

Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White is in the field, along with the popular Japanese team of Hirano Ayumu, Hirano Kaishu, Hirano Ruka, and Totsuka Yuto.. But James’ big win puts him in a fantastic position ahead of the event which starts on Wednesday 9 February.

“[To] claim another X games, gold was super exciting and definitely builds my confidence and momentum into this event. I know what it'll take to stand where I want to, and we'll just let the rest happen,” he said at the official news conference in the Zhangjiakou Olympic Village, in the mountains north of Beijing.

“I think we've prepared really well between myself and my team, put a lot of hard work in and I think that's all I could really absolutely have guarantee on was just myself and showing up to compete in the way I want to."

Scotty James: In the right headspace ahead of halfpipe

With mental health remaining a big topic surrounding performance at the Games, James was open about the good place he was in mentally ahead of competition in China.

“I'm super, super happy… Obviously on the mountain, but also away from the mountain. And I think you become a product of who you surround yourself with… I'm super fortunate of my team, my amazing support, my family, my friends, just everyone that's around me.

“We're all very aligned with what I'm trying to achieve, and we all know how to get there… I would say, I'm probably a little bit more well versed [than four years ago].

“A lot of people dwell on the past 12 months, [but the] preparation hasn't been 12 months. It's been, in my case, pretty much 20 years in my life.”

No banjo for Scotty James this time

Away from the mountain, Scotty James has in the past been pictured playing his banjo. USA’s Shaun White used to be in a band and has brought along some incredible guitar-themed merch from the late designer Virgil Abloh. James' banjo did not make the plane.

“The banjo is collecting dust in Australia right now… I haven't had it on the road with me for a while. Over time, I've just collected more and more luggage to travel with me, so it became a little bit more challenging to travel with."

There is hope of a musical link-up - if fellow Australian halfpipe snowboarder, Valentino Guseli, is game.

“I know Val is quite an adamant guitar player, so maybe he brought his along with him. And, you know, maybe one day we're not far off doing a duet and banjo and electric guitar.“

Scotty James v Shaun White: A rivalry revived

This year is expected to be the last in competition for three-time halfpipe gold medallist Shaun White, who confirmed to Olympics.com recently that these Games would be his last. Despite being fierce competitors throughout the years, the Olympic bronze medal winner from Australia was full of respect for his American rival.

“Shaun is an incredible athlete. I mean, what an amazing career... I'm sure a lot of the snowboard community will be sad to see him go.

“It seems like just from what I've seen this year, he's just really enjoying it. And, if this is his last Olympics, it seems like he's just going to go out and have fun. He's obviously had a lot of experience and competed and competitively done well at the Olympics before.

“[I] obviously grew up watching Shaun… then for him to become a rival in my last Olympics and everything, just to watch that evolution happen was quite cool... I think I think he'll do well and enjoy this last one."

Men's halfpipe final: A marquee event at Beijing 2022

James’ X Games victory came off the back of a rare fall at a World Cup event in Laax, Switzerland. The result is still very fresh in the memory for him.

“I'd be lying if I said I was anything other than absolutely disappointed and completely frustrated… It was a really good reset… It's not very characteristic for me to not finish a run… I haven't done that in about six years… It just definitely got my engines turning a little bit more and got me obviously ready for X games and I finished where I wanted to.

“I'm just really looking forward to [putting] that behind me. We did well in X games and now we're here in China, which I'm very, very much looking forward to.”

The men’s halfpipe final is on 11 February. Follow all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout the Beijing 2022 Games.