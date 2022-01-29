strongertogether Samuel Ikpefan: 'Proud to represent an African nation at the Olympic Winter Games'

The #StrongerTogether campaign 2022 message can be summarized by this motto: “Every rise, every fall, every victory, we’re in it together.”

That's exactly what Samuel Ikpefan wants to prove. During an interview with Olympics.com last October, the Nigerian cross-country skier was already celebrating his qualification for Beijing 2022. What he couldn’t have known at the time was that he would be the only cross-country skier from Africa to book a spot at the Olympic Winter Games. It is an achievement that has the potential to inspire young African athletes and boost the popularity of his sport.

In the words of Ikpefan: “Teaching my sport to the younger generation is my greatest source of pride."

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, has never before sent a skier to the Olympic Winter Games. Ikpefan, who was raised in the French Alps but chose to compete for his father’s country to make history and represent an entire continent, will be the first.

Reflecting on the strong connection he feels with Nigeria, Ikpefan said: "With the food and the music, I have always been immersed in the Nigerian culture".

A demonstration of skiing inside a 60,000-seater football stadium

Ikpefan’s journey has been far from easy. Having received his Nigerian passport, he needed to convince the Nigerian skiing federation that he could represent them at the Games.

Keen to test the resolve of the French-born skier, the vice-president of the federation asked him to travel to Nigeria with his roller skis to take part in a demonstration event. Rising to the challenge, Ikpefan flew to Nigeria and stepped foot on Nigerian soil for the first time in his life. It t was an emotional homecoming.

When it was time for Ikpefan to meet the vice-president of the Nigerian skiing federation, he realised the amount of attention he garnered had far exceeded his expectations. The demonstration was broadcast on national TV and took place in front of a crowd in the 60,000-seater Abuja National Stadium - the same venue where the Nigerian football team play.

Ikpefan’s performance that day convinced the vice-president to throw his support behind him, and he earned the right to represent Nigeria on the international stage, including the World Cup circuit and the cross-country skiing World Championships.

"Other skiers were surprised when they saw me with the Nigerian uniform at international races. Obviously, it's not something usual," he said.

Helping the next generation with Milano-Cortina 2026 in their sights

After forging such a unique path, Ikpefam now hopes to inspire the next generation of Nigerians to follow in his footsteps - and he is already working hard at achieving that goal.

“For Milano Cortina 2026, I was appointed captain of a team composed of three young skiers that are from Nigeria but live in other countries. My role is to explain the process to them and help them on their Olympic journey,” he said.

At the same time, he hopes to capitalise on the excitement surrounding his participation at the Olympic Winter Games by popularising his sport in Nigeria. Beijing 2022 will represent only the second time Nigeria has sent a delegation to the Winter Games after four bobsleigh and skeleton athletes qualified for PyeongChang 2018.

“When I was at the World Championships I didn’t get a lot of attention, but it will be different when I represent Nigeria at the Winter Games. It has already happened with bobsleigh and skeleton but this time it’s cross-country skiing, and it’s a sport many people can take part in. Teaching my sport to the younger generation is my greatest source of pride.”

Ikpefan already has a clear idea of what it will take to promote cross-country skiing in Nigeria - and even across Africa. As an athlete who could become the hero of an entire continent when he competes at Beijing 2022, the Nigerian has found a way to help young up-and-coming athletes from Nigeria who want to ski like him.

“As there is no snow in Nigeria, I want to popularise roller skiing, particularly among people who rollerblade. Why couldn’t we send a delegation to the World Cummer Roller Ski Championships and go to international competitions?”

While Ikpefan may already be a history-maker, his goal now is to turn this unique achievement into something that in the future will be thought of as normal.