Top things to know about 2021/22 cross-country skiing season

As with many sports, last season in cross-country skiing was not usual. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the strongest athletes did not participate in several competitions. On 1 December, 2020, the Norwegians announced that the national team were pulling athletes from World Cup competitions until at least after the holiday break.

Sweden and Finland followed suit, withdrawing from the two World Cup events in Germany and Switzerland. Later the Norwegians also decided to withdraw from the Tour de Ski, and the Finnish star Iivo Niskanen did the same.

When you miss races, though, you lose points. The Scandinavian skiers, therefore, had no chance to win the overall titles. So it could be said the winners may have been different if everyone had competed at every stage, which makes looking ahead to the next season based on the World Cup results of 2020/21 slightly tricky.

Fortunately, the pandemic had no impact on the World Championship in Germany in February and March in terms of participants and the strongest skiers from all over the planet were able to compete so we use that as well as a form guide here.

One thing you can rely on is the upcoming season is going to be thrilling so here are the athletes to keep eye on, the calendar of the season and more – Olympics.com has got you covered.

Men’s competition: Who can compare to Klaebo?

For the past four seasons, the main contenders to win the FIS Crystal Globe have been the same – three-time Olympic champion Johannes Klaebo from Norway and four-time Olympic medalist Alexander Bolshunov who will represent ROC at Beijing 2022.

Bolshunov is the reigning overall World Cup winner. He beat Klaebo with a big points margin last season but the Norwegian had missed a lot of races. However, the previous season, the Scandinavian skier also lost to Bolshunov, with both having competed in the same number of races.

Klaebo is a king of sprint. He has won two of his three Olympic gold medals and four World Championship gold medals in the individual and team sprints.

Bolshunov usually loses out to the Norwegian at Klaebo's best distance but wins in other events. At the 2021 World Championship, however, Klaebo almost entered Bolshunov’s territory by winning the marathon. However, he was then disqualified after obstructing Bolshunov at the finish line.

Who will be stronger this season – Klaebo or Bolshunov – is one of the main questions in men's cross-country skiing competitions.

Klaebo is not the only one in the Norwegian team who will be a consistent force in cross-country skiing. At the 2021 World Championship Emil Iversen won 50km classical mass start and Hans Christer Holund was the best in 15km freestyle. Simen Hegstad Krüger, meanwhile, is another star of the cross-country circuit to look out for this season and at Beijing 2022. He won gold in the 30km skiathlon and silver in the 15km freestyle and gold alongside Klaebo at PyeongChang 2018 as a member of Norway's 4x10km relay team. He also picked up two silvers (in the 15km freestyle and 30km skiathlon) at the 2021 World Championships.

Besides the Norwegians, it is worth highlighting the silver medalist of the PyeongChang2018 and the 2017 world champion in individual sprint from Italy Federico Pellegrino, who was the best in the sprint races last season.

And do not forget about Dario Cologna. In recent seasons the Swiss has rarely won any World Cup medals, however, come the Olympic Winter Games he is a man on a mission. Cologna has never left an Olympic Games without at least one gold medal to his name – and he's taken part in three – so he could be a surprise during the season.

Women’s competition: The Norwegians and Swedes are favorites

Last season, for the first time in history, the American Jessica Diggins won the overall World Cup, which made her the first non-European female owner of the FIS Crystal Globe. It is worth mentioning that even though Norwegian great Therese Johaug, some leading Swedish skiers missed some races, Diggins still beat them even when they did compete.

The Americans have been competing at the top level more and more during recent years. At the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, Diggins, along with Kikkan Randall, won the team sprint, leaving behind such eminent rivals as Marit Bjoergen (NOR), Charlotte Kalla (SWE) and Stina Nilsson (SWE). Last season, in addition to Diggins, Rosie Brennan was the one who performed brightly in the US national team, climbing the podium in the World Cup several times. Will the American women be able to keep pace during the Olympic season and take away some of the awards regularly won by European skiers?

Therese Johaug from Norway left no chances to the others in individual races at the 2019 and 2021 World Championships (she won three golds at each tournament) and she was the overall World Cup winner before Diggins. She will be one of the main contenders to win everything this season. She doesn’t have a personal Olympic gold medal yet, so no doubt she is highly motivated heading into February's Games.

In the women’s competition Norway will likely face some stiff competition from their neighbours Sweden. There are plenty of names – winner of the sprint and team sprint events at the 2021 World Championship Jonna Sundling, nine-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Kalla, multiple medallists of the 2021 World Championship Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson and the best U23 skier of the last season Linn Svahn.

All in all, there is much to look out for during the World Cup especially with the all-important Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 looming on the horizon.

Schedule of the 2021/2022 FIS cross country skiing World Cup

Period I:

26.11.2021 – 28.11.2021, Ruka, Finland

03.12.2021 – 05.12.2021, Lillehammer, Norway

11.12.2021 – 12.12.2021, Davos, Switzerland

18.12.2021 – 19.12.2021, Dresden, Germany

Period II:

Tour de Ski:

28.12.2021 – 29.12.2021, Lenzerheide, Switzerland

31.12.2021 – 01.01.2022, Oberstdorf. Germany

03.01.2022 – 04.01.2022, Val di Fiemme, Italy

Period III:

14.01.2022 – 16.01.2022, Les Rousses, France

22.01.2022 – 23.01.2022, Planica, Slovenia

04.02.2022 – 20.02.2022, Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China

Period IV:

26.02.2022 – 27.02.2022, Lahti, Finland

03.03.2022, Drammen, Norway

05.03.2022 – 06.03.2022, Oslo, Norway

11.03.2022 – 13.03.2022, Falun, Sweden

World Cup Final:

18.03.2022 – 20.03.2022, Tyumen, Russia