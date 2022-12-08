Rugby Sevens: Why Australian Levi sisters are stronger together 

The multi-talented code-swapping Levi duo has slotted in comfortably in Australia's highly successful sevens rugby programme that has swept almost every possible international trophy over the past two years. The Aussies have been the golden standard of the women's game in 2022, winning every major title on offer – the World Rugby Sevens Series, World Cup, and Commonwealth Games. The only missing accolade is the Olympic title they conceded to New Zealand in Tokyo 2020 (in 2021). The Australian side's shock quarterfinal exit and fifth-place finish brought about some serious introspection from one of the dominant forces of the women's game. The Levi sisters are considered a crucial part of Australia's plan to reclaim the title they won in Rio 2016 when sevens rugby made its debut at the quadrennial showpiece. World Rugby Sevens Series 2023: Preview, schedule, & how to watch

Maddison Levi: A try-scoring machine Maddison, the senior Levi, has been a revelation since she made her debut for Australia at Tokyo 2020. She has since established herself as a regular in the starting team and has been a prolific try scorer on the World Sevens Series circuit. The 20-year-old was named Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 Series after scoring 24 tries in 34 sevens matches. She featured prominently in Australia's title victories at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Sevens World Cup in South Africa. Maddison started the 2022/23 World Series with a bang scoring an impressive 11 tries en route to Australia's third consecutive tournament victory at the Dubai 7s. "I'm really excited – we've (Maddison and Teagan) grown so much together over the past season, and there's so much more to come," Maddison told Rugby Australia. "The experiences that the Sevens provide for us are second to none – to be able to set our sights on the Olympics is unbelievably special. "To be able to travel around the world and compete in incredible locations for six months of the year is so surreal – I just can't believe I get to do this as my job."

Teagan Levi: Sharing the spotlight The younger Levi, who watched from home when her sister made her debut at the Olympics, has been equally impressive since she joined the Australian side. The 19-year-old Teagan was part of the team's victorious run at the World Series, Commonwealth Games and World Cup. "I'm so thrilled that we've signed on for another two years with this team," Teagan told Rugby Australia. "We're a young team, we're still growing together, and we've still got so much to show the world. "It's amazing to be able to do this sport with my sister and have a part of home travelling the world with me." Their stunning rise in rugby sevens was partly inspired by Australia's successful showing at the sport's first appearance at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. At the time the Levi sisters were in their tweens and teens, their focus was on dance and perfecting their pointe work. The sister duet has successfully traded the dance studio for the rugby field, where they are now dazzling with their fancy footwork with an oval ball in hand. "I was dancing jazz, ballet and hip-hop at the time. I got into footy at school the following year, and we were lucky enough to make a trip to Ballymore," Maddison said. "We watched the Aussie girls at training, and Ellia Green was kind enough to show us her Olympic gold medal. Charlotte Caslick gave my sister some Aussie shorts. "From idolising, those players to now playing in the same team with them is hard to believe."