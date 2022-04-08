Olympians and rising stars highlight field at Jesolo Trophy - gymnastics latest

Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics Olympians Asia D’Amato, Ellie Black, and Ava Stewart highlights an impressive field for the 2022 Jesolo Trophy competition set to begin Saturday (9 April). The junior team event is scheduled for 9:30 am, while the seniors take center stage at 5 pm. All times local.

The apparatus finals are set for Sunday, beginning at 2:30 pm.

In addition to D'Amato, the Italians are joined by Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Giorgia Villa, who was originally named to the Tokyo Games team but had to withdraw due to injury, and Angela Andreoli, whose impressive beam routine is one to watch.

Canada's duo of Tokyo 2020 Olympians Black and Stewart will lead their senior team, which also includes Rose Woo, Cassie Lee, and Jenna Lalonde.

Shilese Jones and Konnor McClain headline the field for the U.S. team. They’ll be joined by 2021 world team member eMjae Frazier, Zoe Miller, who qualified to last year’s U.S. Olympic trials, and first-year seniors Elle Mueller and Ashlee Sullivan.

France’s Coline Devillard, the 2017 European champion on vault, is also in the field.

The event will be live streamed on the Italian Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel.

Beth Tweddle’s latest role: gym owner

Great Britain’s most successful female gymnast Beth Tweddle has opened a new gymnastics facility in Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom.

“I’m really excited to be able to open this new gymnastics centre in Mansfield,” Tweddle said, according to Chad.co.uk. “The town has such a great history of sport and I wanted to make sure gymnastics had its place in the roster.”

Retired since 2013, Tweddle won uneven bars bronze at London 2012. At the world championships, she owns three golds: uneven bars, 2006; floor exercise, 2009; and uneven bars, 2010. Her 2006 title was the first for Britain.

“I truly believe there is a sport for every child - they just need the right opportunity to find it,” said Tweddle. "Gymnastics is an excellent activity to be involved in, but one of the main barriers is often the lack of available, suitable facilities."

From the vault…

This week, we take a look back at the Australian women’s balance beam rotation from the qualifying in the team all-around competition at Athens 2004. The squad finished eighth overall. They advanced to the team final on the strength of Allana Slater, who scored 9.587 during the rotation.