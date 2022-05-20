Rebeca Andrade, Flavia Saraiva lead balance beam standings at Trophy Brazil

Tokyo 2020 Olympic artistic gymnastics gold medallist Rebeca Andrade topped the qualification standings on the balance beam Friday (20 May) at the Trophy Brazil (Trofeu Brasil), the country’s apparatus national championships, in Porto Alegre.

Andrade and Tokyo teammate Flavia Saraiva, a two-time Olympian and five-time Pan Am Games bronze medallist, posted the top two scores on the apparatus with 14.367 and 14.167 scores, respectively.

Competing last in the third rotation, Andrade performed a solid routine with few wobbles. After mounting with a switch leap onto the beam, she executed a switch leap, switch leap half, split jump sequence. She was solid on a back handspring to layout stepout acrobatic sequence, adding a front aerial, side aerial and switch ring leap as the routine went on. She dismounted with a round off, back handspring double pike, a change from her 2021 programme, and took a small step on the landing.

Saraiva's routine, which had a 6.0 difficulty score to Andrade's 5.8, appeared slightly more nervous with small balance errors on several elements including her round off, two-foot layout and back handspring, layout, layout series. She dismounted with a clean double pike.

2008 and 2016 Olympian Jade Barbosa delivered a clean exercise, mounting with a difficult round off, layout stepout but dismounted with just a layout. She scored 12.933 for third place.

Andreza de Lima's was the top scorer on the floor exercise, earning a 13.000.

2020 Olympian Caio Souza and Rio 2016 Olympic floor exercise bronze medallist Arthur Nory recorded the top two scores on the horizontal bar. Souza posted a 14.550 just ahead of Nory, the 2019 world champion on the event, at 14.300.

João Vieira was the top performer on the vault with a 14.425 average, while Souza leads on the parallel bars at 14.350.

London 2012 Olympic still rings champion Arthur Zanetti competed on the vault, finishing ninth with a 13.275 average.

Competition continues with the finals Saturday and Sunday (21-22 May) and will be live streamed worldwide through the Brazilian Gymnastics Federation (CBG)'s YouTube channel.

Trophy Brazil 2022 artistic gymnastics apparatus nationals event schedule

Competition continues until Sunday (22 May). Below is the schedule for the event with all times local to Porto Alegre (GMT/UTC -3).

Saturday, 21 May

10:00-12:15 – Men’s floor exercise, pommel horse and still rings and women’s vault and uneven bars finals

Sunday, 22 May

10:00-12:20 – Men’s vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar and women’s balance beam and floor exercise finals

How to watch Trophy Brazil 2022 apparatus nationals in action

The Brazilian Gymnastics Federation will be live streaming both days of qualifying and both days of finals on its YouTube channel. Action will also be available via TV broadcast partners in certain regions (restrictions apply).