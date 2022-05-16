Rebeca Andrade to make 2022 debut at Brazilian apparatus championships

Three artistic gymnastics Olympic medallists will participate in this week’s Trophy Brazil, the country’s apparatus national championships.

The competition will feature Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Rebeca Andrade, London 2012 Olympic champion Arthur Zanetti and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Arthur Nory.

Competition is scheduled to begin on Thursday (May 19) and will be live streamed worldwide.

Here’s what to look for when competition gets underway in Porto Alegre and how to watch.

Stars to watch: Andrade, Saraiva, Barbosa, Zanetti and Nory highlight the field

Andrade will make her 2022 debut at the event. The 23-year-old, who won vault gold and all-around silver in Tokyo, followed up her historic Olympic Games with vault gold and uneven bars silver at the 2021 World Championships.

Her standout year came after heartbreak and injury: three times she's torn her ACL in her knee. But each time, Andrade got back to work and back to her sport.

“I've overcome a lot of things and each time I overcame something tough, I was more determined to come back, I wanted to win even more,” Andrade told Olympics.com in October 2019.

She’ll be joined by Flamengo clubmates Flavia Saraiva, a two-time Olympian and five-time Pan Am Games bronze medallist, and 2008 and 2016 Olympian Jade Barbosa. Barbosa, 31, made her senior international debut in 2007, ending her season with a bronze medal in the all-around final.

On the men’s side, 2012 still rings gold medallist Zanetti and 2016 floor bronze medallist Nory have registered to compete.

Other national team standouts Francisco Barretto and Caio Souza are also on the roster.

Trophy Brazil 2022 artistic gymnastics Apparatus event schedule

Competition runs Thursday (19 May) to Sunday (22 May). Below is the schedule for the event with all times local to Porto Alegre (GMT/UTC -3).

Thursday, 19 May

10:00-12:30 – Men’s and women’s qualifying, day 1

Friday, 20 May

10:00-13:15 – Men’s and women’s qualifying, day 2

Saturday, 21 May

10:00-12:15 – Men’s floor exercise, pommel horse and still rings and women’s vault and uneven bars finals

Sunday, 22 May

10:00-12:20 – Men’s vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar and women’s balance beam and floor exercise finals

How to watch Trophy Brazil 2022 apparatus action

The Brazilian Gymnastics Federation will be live streaming both days of qualifying and both days of finals on its YouTube channel. Action will also be available via TV broadcast partners in certain regions (restrictions apply).