Rebeca Andrade tops uneven bars standings on opening day of Brazilian apparatus championships

Tokyo 2020 Olympic artistic gymnastics gold medallist Rebeca Andrade picked up right where she left off after a historic 2021 campaign as she made her 2022 season debut on Thursday (19 May) at the Trophy Brazil (Trofeu Brasil), the country’s apparatus national championships, in Porto Alegre.

The reigning world and Olympic vault champion leads the uneven bars standings after the first of two days of qualifying competition. She did not compete in her signature event.

On the bars, she executed a toe-on Shaposhnikova to back uprise stalder full pirouette, piked Tkatchev to Pak salto sequence cleanly to open her routine. She executed a Maloney-half and piked Jaeger before nearly sticking a full-twisting double back dismount. She scored 14.667.

2008 and 2016 Olympian Jade Barbosa is second on the event, posting a 12.933 for a routine where she dismounted with just a layout flyaway.

Andreza de Lima had the high score on the vault, averaging a 12.850.

Flavia Saraiva, a two-time Olympian and five-time Pan Am Games bronze medallist, had been expected to compete in the uneven bars but did not, as she instead opted to join the commentary team for the broadcast of the event. Saraiva remains on the balance beam start list for Friday's competition.

London 2012 Olympic still rings champion Arthur Zanetti and Rio 2016 Olympic floor exercise bronze medallist Arthur Nory were also in action, though neither participated in the events on which they own Olympic medals. Zanetti earned a 13.000 on the floor exercise where he opened with a piked double front. Nory competed only on the pommel horse, scoring 12.600.

João Vieira's 13.850 leads the men's floor standings, and Paulo Castilho (13.300) earned the top mark on the pommel horse.

2020 Olympian Caio Souza topped the still rings standings at 13.550.

Competition continues through Sunday (22 May) and will be live streamed worldwide through the Brazilian Gymnastics Federation (CBG)'s YouTube channel.

Trophy Brazil 2022 artistic gymnastics apparatus nationals event schedule

Competition continues until Sunday (22 May). Below is the schedule for the event with all times local to Porto Alegre (GMT/UTC -3).

Friday, 20 May

10:00-13:15 – Men’s and women’s qualifying, day 2

Saturday, 21 May

10:00-12:15 – Men’s floor exercise, pommel horse and still rings and women’s vault and uneven bars finals

Sunday, 22 May

10:00-12:20 – Men’s vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar and women’s balance beam and floor exercise finals

How to watch Trophy Brazil 2022 apparatus nationals in action

The Brazilian Gymnastics Federation will be live streaming both days of qualifying and both days of finals on its YouTube channel. Action will also be available via TV broadcast partners in certain regions (restrictions apply).