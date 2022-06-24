Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Navjeet Dhillon aim to book CWG tickets - watch live streaming

Tokyo Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Navjeet Dhillon will look to cement their places in the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan over the weekend.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a national record holder in men’s shot put, and discus thrower Navjeet Dhillon, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, were named provisionally in India’s squad for Commonwealth Games 2022.

However, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Navjeet Dhillon will need to produce good results in competitions prior to the Commonwealth Games, which start in July, to confirm their spots, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced.

Former Asian Games champion discus thrower Seema Punia, who was also named provisionally in the CWG squad, will skip the event and will likely prepare for the competitions in the USA to be held in early July.

Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar, who is the sole Indian sprinter selected in the women’s 100m sprint for CWG, will compete against Hima Das and Dutee Chand in the 200m race at the Qosanov Memorial, a World Athletics bronze level event.

Hima Das and Dutee Chand will face off in the 100m but Dhanalakshmi, interestingly, hasn't been named for the shorter sprint.

With just over a month to go for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which start from July 28, Indian athletes who have already booked their berths to Birmingham will look to finetune their preparations in Almaty.

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, triple jumper Eldhouse Paul, long jumper Ancy Sojan and runners Arokia Rajiv and Muhammed Anas Yahiya are also among the 33 Indian participants who will be in action at Qosanov Memorial.

Where to watch Qosanov Memorial 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics meet will be available on the Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan’s official YouTube channel. The Qosanov Memorial will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

The Indian contingent at Qosanov Memorial athletics 2022

Men

400m hurdle: Dharun Ayyasamy, Santhosh Kumar

400m: Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Discus throw: Kirpal Singh

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer Singh

Long jump: Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav

Triple jump: Eldhose Paul, Karthik Unnikrishnan

800m: Krishan Kumar

Women

400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, Summy, Kiran

100m: Daneshwari Ashok Thakkannavar, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, SN Simi

Discus throw: Navjeet Dhillon

1500m: Chanda

400m hurdles: Vitya Ramraj

200m: Dhanalaksmi Sekar, Dutee Chand, Hima Das

Hammer throw: Sarita Singh

Javelin throw: Annu Rani, Sanjana Choudhary, Shilpa Rani, Kumari Sharmila

Long jump: Ancy Sojan

800m: Chanda