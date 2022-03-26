Papadakis and Cizeron storm to historic fifth world ice dance title in front of home crowd in Montpellier

Just a three-hour car ride away from where Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron first began skating together some 15 years ago, the French Olympic champions captured their fifth world title on Saturday night.

It seemed the whole France was in attendance to witness them at the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, France, as they soared to a world record 229.82 off a chilling, elegant free dance set to "Elegic" which scored a 137.09 - also a highest ever.

It's a fifth World Figure Skating Championships title for them (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), making them the first ice dance team to win five world championship titles in nearly 50 years.

Papadakis/Cizeron finished comfortably ahead of Montreal-based training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S., the silver medallists with a 222.39. The bronze went to Madison Chock and Evan Bates, another American team that is based in Montreal, who scored a 216.83.

All of the top three teams registered career-best totals.

Papadakis/Cizeron cap their golden season off with a world title, just five weeks after they won a long-awaited Olympic gold at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. It was there that Hubbell/Donohue won bronze and Chock/Bates finished fourth.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won the silver in Beijing, but the International Skating Union did not allow Russian skaters at worlds this year.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri finished in fourth place, while Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were fifth and Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain rounded out the top sixth.

"It's the most beautiful competition of our careers, the support has been incredible," Cizeron said in an in-arena interview after their victory. "We couldn't be more grateful."

More to come.