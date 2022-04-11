Tragedy as 17-year-old Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez dies in training accident 

The sailing world is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Olympian Eya Guezguez, who died while training at sea on Sunday, 10 April.

Guezguez, who competed for Tunisia at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, was sailing with twin sister Sarra when their vessel capsized due to strong winds.

Eya passed away following the accident while her sister, who competed alongside Eya at the Olympics, survived.

The tragedy comes less than a year after the pair finished 21st in the 49er FX event at Tokyo 2020. It is understood the sisters had hopes of competing at Paris 2024.

IOC President Thomas Bach paid his respects to the young sailor, saying: "I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation.

"Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."