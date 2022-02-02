Olympic records to be broken at Beijing 2022 

Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN): Figure skating

The Japanese athlete became only the fourth male figure skater to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals at PyeongChang 2018. In Beijing he will seek to become the first man since Sweden’s Gillis Grafström in 1928 to claim a third straight title. Hanyu was the first Asian men's singles skater to win Olympic gold and the youngest male skating champion since 1948.

Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan during the Figure Skating Men Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Picture by 2018 Jean Catuffe

Ester Ledecka (CZE), Alpine skiing/Snowboard

Ledecka became the first woman and only the third athlete to win gold medals in two different sports at a single Winter Olympics Games at PyeongChang 2018. The Czech Republic star stormed into the record books when she topped the Super-G before going on to take the snowboard parallel giant slalom – incidentally the first time anyone has won double-gold at the same Winter Games using two different types of equipment. In Beijing, she can become the first athlete to win gold in different sports for a second time.

Gold medalist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic speaks to the media during a press conference on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Andreas Wellinger (GER), Ski jumping

The 26-year-old German won gold in the individual normal hill at PyeonChang 2018, one of three medals four years ago. However since its introduction to the programme in 1964, no male athlete has successfully defended their title. Could Wellinger make history in China?

Andreas Wellinger of Germany is seen during the ski jumping training of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on February 21, 2019 in Innsbruck

Sweden (SWE), Curling

The Swedish women’s curling team is the most successful in Winter Olympic history since the event was introduced at Nagano 1998. The Swedes have won five medals (three of which gold), with Canada the next most decorated with two titles. Should they defend their title from PyeongChang 2018, Sweden would continue to break new ground with another record-breaking medal.

Winners of the gold medal, Sofia Mabergs, Agnes Knochenhauer, Sara McManus and Anna Hasselborg of Sweden at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Charlotte Kalla (SWE), Cross-country skiing

Kalla became the first athlete to win three consecutive medals in the 10km freestyle when she took silver at PyeongChang 2018 and eyes further glory in Beijing. Bjørn Dæhlie won two straight titles during the three Games in which the event was contested by men, while Marit Bjorgen won silver at Turin 2006 and bronze in both 2010 and 2018 however Kalla could break new ground to build on her gold at Vancouver 2010 and silver medals at the subsequent two editions.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Shaun White (USA), Snowboard

White cemented his legacy at PyeongChang 2018 when he became the only athlete to win three Olympic snowboard titles. The American had already won gold at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 and will seek to make it four titles in Beijing. USA teammate Jamie Anderson is second in the all-time medal standings with two golds and one silver medal in the women’s slopestyle and big air.

Shaun White of USA Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Natalie Geisenberger (GER), Luge

The German is the most decorated female luge athlete in Olympic history with five medals – four of them gold – across three Winter Games. Geisenberger won bronze in the singles at Vancouver 2010 before winning gold in the singles and team relay at Sochi and PyeongChang. She can extend her legacy even further in Beijing.

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Sven Kramer (NED), Speed skating

Kramer is the most decorated male speed skater in history with nine medals – four of them gold - across four Olympic Winter Games. At Pyeongchang 2018, the Netherlands athlete surpassed former greats Ivar Ballangrud and Clas Thunberg to top his entry into the history books. He also became the only male speed skater to win the same event three times when he triumphed in the 5,000m to add to his titles from Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.